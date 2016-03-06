Wallpapers and decals by mother nature

There is an old saying that mother nature is the best designer of all. So if you love natural designs, there's absolutely no reason not to bring a little greenery into your home—even if you don't have a green thumb.

We hate to admit it, but some of us are just too busy leading frantic lives to take on the inevitable messiness of soil and water-maintenance that comes along with indoor gardening. There's also the uncomfortable fact that a love of indoor plants doesn't necessarily come along with a love of growing indoor plants.

But while fake plants and natural wallpapers won't purify the air, they will certainly offer other, more subtle health benefits. Natural motifs hold very strong associations of being in more natural surroundings of course. The organic lines of nature have the ability to sooth our senses and induce a sense of calmness.

Let's not forget just how beautiful plants and wildlife can be too. So come with us on a photo tour to explore a few floral wallpapers and natural decals.