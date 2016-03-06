Wallpapers and decals by mother nature

There is an old saying that mother nature is the best designer of all. So if you love natural designs, there's absolutely no reason not to bring a little greenery into your home—even if you don't have a green thumb.
We hate to admit it, but some of us are just too busy leading frantic lives to take on the inevitable messiness of soil and water-maintenance that comes along with indoor gardening. There's also the uncomfortable fact that a love of indoor plants doesn't necessarily come along with a love of growing indoor plants.
But while fake plants and natural wallpapers won't purify the air, they will certainly offer other, more subtle health benefits. Natural motifs hold very strong associations of being in more natural surroundings of course. The organic lines of nature have the ability to sooth our senses and induce a sense of calmness.
Let's not forget just how beautiful plants and wildlife can be too. So come with us on a photo tour to explore a few floral wallpapers and natural decals.
Lush, intense colours can be a little overwhelming in your standard decor. But when this kind of colour impact is presented within floral forms, it somehow appears more beautiful and appealing. Of course, the undulating, organic lines of the flowers soften it all. This is certainly one approach for those who think big. A word of warning though, pair this kind of oversized floral wallpaper with minimal furnishings that don't compete for attention.
Your entrance is often one of the most minimally furnished parts of the home. This is often a good thing because entrance halls are busy walkways and it's best to keep them clear. But as you can see here, this doesn't mean an empty room needs to be dull.
The best floral wallpapers tend to mimic the elegant beauty of natural wildlife, so think of how you can actually use the design to overcome some of the challenges of the room. See here how the natural fall of the flowers has been used to raise the eye upwards and increase our sense of space.
Mother nature is wild and finds a way to creep up from within the tiniest cracks. So why not let that sense of wild beauty creep across your solid square walls and ceilings. The largely monochrome design in this floral decal by Photowall creates a sort of hand-drawn illustrative effect that is quite subtle.
We should warn you that some interior designers say it's best to keep decals to the bedroom.
Photo realistic wallpapers can be a little tricky. All the best design has the slightest element of ambiguity and it's best to generally good to avoid specific scenes and focus on more general, almost abstract designs. But sometimes a full colour photo wallpaper can just work. This wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling forest scene is an example of how it can be done well. The design will not date so easily. It's simple, there's no holding back and it's almost like a cocoon!
This rich, blue wallpaper has a beautiful inverse floral scene to die for. Floral wallpaper has associations of being a little too dated and old-fashioned. But the designers here have done away with the past by dialling up the colour saturation up a notch or two. If you are worried about the impact of a strong or dark design, consider using the wallpaper on the upper half of the wall like this.
Most children have boundless imagination and a love of mother-nature. Children are particularly intrigued by the unexpected force and wildness of nature. So consider using decals in the child's bedroom. Creepers are a good choice as they can run up the walls, along the floors and even across the furniture like this. They are sure to be a hit. Let's not forget that decals can easily be painted over when it's time for something a little more grown up.
