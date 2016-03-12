7 Certain Advantages of Installing a Photovoltaic System

The photovoltaic system is the process of converting solar energy into electricity using materials that bring out the photovoltaic effect. The photovoltaic system uses solar panels in order to supply power using the photoelectric effect. In this process crystallized atoms get ionized and electric current gets generated. This is a comparatively low-cost system and generating power is also sustainable in the long run. This system has now been in use for the past fifty years. With the rapid technological advances, the country has made, there has been an increase in the use of photovoltaic systems and has leveled the cost of electricity. There are no environmental emissions in this method as sunlight is directly converted to electricity. So solar photovoltaic has become the most important renewable energy source in terms of global installed capacity.

There are several advantages of the photovoltaic system.

· Solar energy is available in abundance, so solar power generation will be high

· Pollution free use as end-wasted and emissions are manageable.

· Photovoltaic installations are long lasting and need very little maintenance.

· Can be used locally and can reduce transmission and distribution losses.

· Costs are falling rapidly using photovoltaic systems when compared to nuclear energy sources.

· Installation is easy.

· Easy maintenance