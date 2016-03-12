7 Certain Advantages of Installing a Photovoltaic System

The photovoltaic system is the process of converting solar energy into electricity using materials that bring out the photovoltaic effect. The photovoltaic system uses solar panels in order to supply power using the photoelectric effect. In this process crystallized atoms get ionized and electric current gets generated. This is a comparatively low-cost system and generating power is also sustainable in the long run. This system has now been in use for the past fifty years. With the rapid technological advances, the country has made, there has been an increase in the use of photovoltaic systems and has leveled the cost of electricity. There are no environmental emissions in this method as sunlight is directly converted to electricity. So solar photovoltaic has become the most important renewable energy source in terms of global installed capacity.
There are several advantages of the photovoltaic system.
· Solar energy is available in abundance, so solar power generation will be high
· Pollution free use as end-wasted and emissions are manageable.
· Photovoltaic installations are long lasting and need very little maintenance.
· Can be used locally and can reduce transmission and distribution losses.
· Costs are falling rapidly using photovoltaic systems when compared to nuclear energy sources.
· Installation is easy.
· Easy maintenance
Photovoltaics are known to generate electricity using solar cells from the sun into electrons. Due to the photovoltaic effect, the photos generated are turned into electrons in a high state of energy and turns them into carriers of electric current. In short, all photovoltaic devices are a kind of photodiode; their operating mode is due to the transduced light energy. Therefore, photovoltaics are used for grid-connected power generation. It uses clean energy technology that draws power directly from the sun and is so convenient to use. As sunlight is directly converted environmental emissions are lesser. Due to the efficient solar cells, there is value for money in using the photovoltaic system.
As the sun is available in plenty and power generation using the photovoltaic system is efficient, the cost is very low. It is very economical. Due to technical advances, solar power has become affordable. Average prices have dropped nearly
33 per cent in recent times and due to falling costs, solar power compares favorably with conventional power. With costs declining, solar installations are growing in many places.
Solar panels are chosen depending on the amount of power used by the consumer. There are three stages in the solar powered system that is, power generation, storage, and use. The consumer has to estimate the amount of power he is likely to consume and accordingly the panels have to be chosen. Once that is decided, the right battery has to be chosen which can store power at a constant level for the power gathered during the day and for use later on. Also, the solar panel should be able to put into the battery the same amount of power and maintain it at a constant level. Once this is done, it is important to calculate the daily watt usage of appliances and the daily watt-hour requirement. Depending on the usage of all electrical appliances, the solar panels, and the battery should be chosen.
Checkout options for placing the cells. You can derive some ideas from this arrangement designed by Solarterrassen-Carportwerk-GMBH
Solar panels using the photovoltaic or PV system is designed to supply usable solar power, making use of solar panels to absorb and directly convert sunlight to electricity. A solar inverter helps change the electric current from DC to AC. Generally, these systems are installed on rooftops of buildings. These systems range from a few to several tens of kilowatts to power stations of hundreds of megawatts.
This system is best suited to places that have cold climates, for example like Canada.
Solar panels are considered long lasting and many panels come with a warranty of 30 to 40 years. Also, after several years, even when the warranty period is over, they still continue to provide clean energy. According to a few studies it has been established that the average solar panel loses about half the percentage of efficiency each year. However, it is not necessary that every panel will see a degradation of this sort.
Solar panels can be installed in apartment blocks. Each apartment block will have its own electricity meter and will receive individual bills. The installer who can find a way to get their equipment up can install in tall buildings too. However, these involve higher costs due to the difficulty and infrastructure. For those who cannot install in small buildings, there are panels of all sizes in the market. There are portable solar panels for small appliances. They just have to be plugged into a power module and the panels have to be placed in direct sunlight. This is especially useful for tenants, who can take the panels when they move.
Solar energy is not only sustainable but also, renewable and consumers cannot run out of it. Being taken from a natural source of power creating solar energy does not require much maintenance. Once the panels are installed and they are working efficiently there is a minimal amount of maintenance required to ensure that they are running properly. With advances in technology, there are panels with increased efficiency. With the cost of production low, using solar energy is cost effective. It is also a sustainable form of power generation, as it produces no emissions. Power is generated only when needed so transmission cost is minimized. It can also be operated independently without being connected to a power or gas grid. They operated silently and do not have required any added fuel. It is very economical in the long run. When the initial investment cost of installation is recovered, the energy from the sun is free and will now last decades.
