All You Need to Know About Dutch Designs

Wooden Dutch shoes with nil ornamentation, just a glossy natural polish; and a chopping board cut out in the shape of a headless fish – imagine just these two items in a pristine white kitchen with a sleek grey counter. These are the kind of accessories that render an understated but clear Dutch style to any space. Wood and glossy surfaces come together to create accessories that are rare, subtle, playful yet oh so elegant!

Dutch design is a celebrated school of design that is well known the world over, for its unique style statements and ‘back to basics’ kind of principle. The clean lines come together with a quirky motive to enhance the understated good looks of any and every space. These pieces – be it furniture or accessories – are usually placed next to larger than life glass windows and wide expanses of smooth tiles on the floor. Woven or knit tapestries for seats, and poufs as well as cushions in neutral shades, with white graphic patterns add homely touches.

The best part about Dutch design is that it can be used in any kind of décor scheme to create a one of a kind corner that becomes the highlight of a room. A Dutch style piece of furniture or accessory can break the monotony of typically modern or particularly vintage style spaces. The use of neutral colours and straight lines form the basis of Dutch design – a fact that leaves wide scope for innovation and unique expressions. It has catapulted various artists and designers to international fame and can add a touch of discreet, but playful glamour to your home too! So try it today!

