All You Need to Know About Dutch Designs

Imagine a child at play. The unadulterated mind of a child, unhindered by rules of ‘art’, unhampered by perceptions of contemporary style, beauty, design or logic, can create astounding results. Some may be funny, some quirky, some cute – and all of them extremely creative. That’s the power of genius grassroots design unadulterated by the ways of conventional design. Its function is to challenge and create a whole new way of looking at the world – a prism of creativity, which shows us the angles of every space in a whole new light along with 3D innovations. Put simply, that’s Dutch Design.
So what is Dutch design, really? A design school that originated in Netherlands, Dutch design is a quirky yet artistic way of celebrating asymmetrical ideas, those unmatched pair of socks, those square kegs in round holes – things that you would never have imagined, could belong together. This design style takes everyday pieces and creates the most unusual combinations, in the most unusual way.
Ever thought of a hexagon as an expression of art? Or may be an octagon as the shape of the seat of a chair? Well, that’s what the Dutch school of design teaches you to do. Quirky shapes are the perfect canvas for this kind of design and style. Furniture, curios, lighting and more, regularly take inspiration from quirky shapes that we would otherwise dismiss. Designers from this school of thought use quirky shapes to depict the items we use or need every day.
Look all around you – at the most inane things with the most simple angles, shapes and colours. These seemingly every day, simple objects and shapes may slip in and out of our attention, but for anyone who creates as per Dutch design, it is the base of everything that inspires them. Dutch designers take the simple and combine them together in the most unthinkable way to create a powerful and attention grabbing version of how awe inspiring the everyday can be. Minimalist shapes with no ornamentation excite the Dutch designer the most. From the minimalist, they create expressions of great artistry.
A conical hat pointing to a hexagonal Sun, sitting atop a prismatic mountain – that’s the joy of eye catching shapes, and how they pan out in Dutch design. The shape of freshly baked bread, the shape of a quirky kettle or the shape of an egg to inspire an entire niche of chairs – these are few of the favourite things of Dutch designers! Eye catching shapes bring out a brilliant design canvas for this school of style. For inspiration, check out this stunning stool crafted to resemble a collection of books. It was created by Dutch Design, furniture and accessories suppliers from Germany.
Needless to say, the Dutch design school is responsible for some interesting furniture. In fact, Dutch design furniture is one of the most important and popular lines of furniture, worldwide. Globally renowned for unique expressions and for adding character to the dullest of spaces, these pieces can make a playful, yet elegant décor statement like none other. Dutch design furniture brings in unusual shapes and rare combinations that can give a lift to any space even as they remain understated.
The designers usually insist on using a scattering of this kind of furniture in large expanses of space done up predominantly in white, with plain stone or tiled flooring. The focus remains on the design – the plain polish, the solid lines and the quirky combinations. The tulip chairs, glossy solid wood tables with bench like legs, sophisticated chairs with a short back to accompany the table, playful poufs and ottoman, a cool looking easel to house works of art, are just a few examples of this kind of design. The use of fur for seats and poufs also create a distinctly Dutch statement.
A lamp bent in a wide arc over a pristine white couch, cocooning the area in soft light and a soft rug in a pop of colour on a pine hardwood floor is a perfect picture of Dutch design and its lighting. Overhead hanging lamps in an industrial cone, as well as standing lamps with clean lines are some more examples of this kind of décor statement. Lighting plays an important role in Dutch design. Aluminium twisted into thin legs with a bowl like structure going up to accommodate a bulb is another wonderful example that shows how quirky shapes capture the essence of Dutch design.
Wooden Dutch shoes with nil ornamentation, just a glossy natural polish; and a chopping board cut out in the shape of a headless fish – imagine just these two items in a pristine white kitchen with a sleek grey counter. These are the kind of accessories that render an understated but clear Dutch style to any space. Wood and glossy surfaces come together to create accessories that are rare, subtle, playful yet oh so elegant!
Dutch design is a celebrated school of design that is well known the world over, for its unique style statements and ‘back to basics’ kind of principle. The clean lines come together with a quirky motive to enhance the understated good looks of any and every space. These pieces – be it furniture or accessories – are usually placed next to larger than life glass windows and wide expanses of smooth tiles on the floor. Woven or knit tapestries for seats, and poufs as well as cushions in neutral shades, with white graphic patterns add homely touches.
The best part about Dutch design is that it can be used in any kind of décor scheme to create a one of a kind corner that becomes the highlight of a room. A Dutch style piece of furniture or accessory can break the monotony of typically modern or particularly vintage style spaces. The use of neutral colours and straight lines form the basis of Dutch design – a fact that leaves wide scope for innovation and unique expressions. It has catapulted various artists and designers to international fame and can add a touch of discreet, but playful glamour to your home too! So try it today!
For more ideas and inspirations, take a look at this ideabook – Homify 360⁰:Dutch Contemporary Home.