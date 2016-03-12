8 tips for choosing a perfect refrigerator

A fridge is undeniably one of the most important appliances in your home. Fridges preserve your ingredients, sauces, and leftovers, while providing a place to freeze food for later. Generally, the approximate lifespan for a fridge is a minimum of 10 years, meaning it is not a purchase we make very often. If you buy quality appliances, such as a sturdy and reliable fridge, you may find you only purchase a few fridges in your lifetime! Considering the small number of these appliances we will potentially buy, we tend to skip some of the important research associated questions and deliberations.
These days fridges come with a range of different accessories, add-ons, and features, it is extremely important to ponder your needs and requirements. But how does one begin? You will need to think about the shape and size of your kitchen space. There is no point looking at a large two door fridge with ice maker and water dispenser if your kitchen can only accommodate a single door appliance. You should also work out your budget, ponder your family's requirements, and of course pick a stylishly appropriate design for your space.
We have collated a series of fridges and inspirational kitchens to provide you a few ideas, and some important considerations to think about before your purchase your new refrigerator. Read on to learn more!
First things first you need to consider your budget. There are a range of different fridges on the market to suit all price ranges, so you must consider you maximum spend, before you begin looking. If you are on the lower end of the spending scale, think about investing in a smaller better quality fridge, rather than a larger cheaper one. Quality over quantity rings true in almost every purchasing scenario, and can mean the difference between an easy to use long lasting appliance, and a troublesome one.
Secondly, you are going to want to consider your kitchen's size constraints. To do this, it is important to look at the following three points:
The opening to your kitchen
The size of your fridge space
The space available for door swing
Firstly, the opening to your kitchen needs to allow the actual installation of your fridge. If you are unable to bring the fridge inside your property, you need to look at different ways around this. If you are looking at purchasing a particularly large fridge, this can be difficult for smaller apartments, as the size of the fridge door is often far larger than the front door to your abode. Speak to a professional about this, as they may have alternatives and options regarding installation.
Secondly, you need to measure the maximum size of your fridge opening. This size varies depending on the layout and design of your cooking space, and will help you determine the maximum size of fridge you can purchase. Grab your measuring tape and take down the height, width, as well as the depth.
Lastly, measure the available space between your fridge opening an any furniture or joinery adjacent. There is no point buying the maximum sized fridge for your space, if you can only open the door half way.
These days refrigerators come in numerous configurations, shapes and sizes. To break them down into categories, you will likely encounter the following varieties of fridge during the research stage:
Top freezer, bottom freezer, side by side, French door, separate freezer and fridge units
Each of these will come with benefits and disadvantages, but needs to be considered in conjunction with your budget and size constraints.
Additionally, you need to decide of the type of fridge you wish to install:
Freestanding fridge, built-in, cabinet depth refrigerator, or under-counter
Probably one of the most popular accessories available, ice makers and water dispensers are now commonplace among many two door and French door (pictured) refrigerators.
Ice makers are excellent if you entertain as they can significantly reduce the amount of time you need to produce ice cubes for drinks and cocktails. Water and ice dispensers are similar to ice makers but come with the added benefit of a chilled water outlet.
You need to consider if the convenience of these items outweighs the initial cost outlay, and if your will actually use it. Keep in mind you will need a water connection near your fridge to provide the fridge with water to make ice. Additionally, if you do not like the look of the dispenser on the front of the fridge there are many varieties that offer a more discrete interior dispenser.
The good news for those purchasing a new refrigerator is that the energy saving features have progressed in leaps and bounds over the last decade. These days fridges are far more efficient, and this can be seen in the number of stars the appliance has on its Energy-Star certification.
Generally, the more technologically advanced the machine, the more energy efficient it will be, and this sometimes means a more expensive refrigerator. However, you will save money on your electricity bills and do your part to help the environment.
When picking a refrigerator, you will want to consider the size you require for the number of people that will be utilising the appliance. If you have a large family you may want to consider a side by side fridge, or two separate appliances for freezing and cooling.
Think about how much food you store, your current fridges capacity, and if you can improve your home's efficiency with a larger or more capable appliance.
The type of fridge you decide to buy will also, to a large extent, be determined by the type of cooking and preparing of food you undertake. If you tend to cook large volumes of food and freeze them, you should consider a larger freezer. Moreover, if you entertain regularly, you will want maximum fridge space to hold dinner plates, platters and drinks.
Finally, you should consider the cleaning options available on your new appliance. Some fridges will come with different interior temperature compartments, and this can lead to condensation. Wipe your fridge with a cloth inside regularly, and ensure all glass shelves are free from grime.
You should pay particular attention to the door seals and dust that might accumulate underneath the refrigerator's condenser coils. Vacuum regularly and ensure you keep the space neat and tidy.
We hope this provided some helpful tips and tricks for your new appliance purchasing. If you would like some more domestic inspiration, check out: Modern kitchen must-haves