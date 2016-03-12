8 tips for choosing a perfect refrigerator

A fridge is undeniably one of the most important appliances in your home. Fridges preserve your ingredients, sauces, and leftovers, while providing a place to freeze food for later. Generally, the approximate lifespan for a fridge is a minimum of 10 years, meaning it is not a purchase we make very often. If you buy quality appliances, such as a sturdy and reliable fridge, you may find you only purchase a few fridges in your lifetime! Considering the small number of these appliances we will potentially buy, we tend to skip some of the important research associated questions and deliberations.

These days fridges come with a range of different accessories, add-ons, and features, it is extremely important to ponder your needs and requirements. But how does one begin? You will need to think about the shape and size of your kitchen space. There is no point looking at a large two door fridge with ice maker and water dispenser if your kitchen can only accommodate a single door appliance. You should also work out your budget, ponder your family's requirements, and of course pick a stylishly appropriate design for your space.

We have collated a series of fridges and inspirational kitchens to provide you a few ideas, and some important considerations to think about before your purchase your new refrigerator. Read on to learn more!