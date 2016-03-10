How can I increase the value of my home?

Among all of the purchases you will make during your lifetime, your home will undeniably be the largest. As your most important investment it is crucial you capitalise on your dwelling's value. But what can you do to increase the value and worth of your property? Some improvements pay off and others do not, so it is essential you make the right choices when it comes to domestic value-adding. Whether or not you intend to sell your home is irrelevant, instead you should think of your abode as an asset, and a precious resource for you and your family's future.
So what appeals to potential homebuyers, and what does not? The key is to ensure you don't overcapitalise on your house or apartment, but making quality improvements, without breaking the bank. You need to know what will contribute positively to the property, and what will halt or hinder prospective purchasers of your home. If you would like to learn more, check out the inspirational interior images below, and begin planning your residential makeover today!
Your home's façade contributes hugely to its curbside value. If your home appears messy, untidy, chaotic, or lacking style, you will undoubtedly want to increase its worth and potential selling price. Although it may seem obvious, the exterior fascia of your home is highly important to the overall appearance and ambience of your property. So what can you do to improve and increase your property's value?
Painting the exterior of your dwelling is an extremely important step towards adding to your asset. Choose a neutral hue that will work to increase the perceived size of the home, and freshen up its visual impact. Additionally, look at the lighting you have attached to your house. Lights can have a huge effect on the ambience of a building, and the right lights will drastically change its aura and vibe. Finally, think about cleaning up your front garden, add new grass, plant new shrubs, or give your existing foliage a good prune.
Inside your dwelling, re-think the layout and design of your home's interior. A fresh layout and a considered approach to the design of your house will drastically affect the price. Potential homebuyers generally want to see an interior that is cohesive, with a sense of flow and movement. Take a look at where the living area is situated in relation to the other dining and kitchen spaces, and ensure they work in conjunction with each other. The kitchen should be relatively close to the dining room, while the living area is convenient if situated near the dining space.
If you are looking at undertaking a thorough renovation, consider upgrading your home with an extended living or entertainment space. You will add a huge amount of value to your home by renovating the living area. Think about re-organising the layout of your dwelling and adding floor space in the form of an open plan lounge. In addition, you can create a stylish entertaining space that will appeal to those who enjoy hosting events and parties.
Other than the façade of your home, the kitchen is the most important room of your dwelling. The kitchen is more than simply a place to prepare and cook food; it is a social gathering point, and a highly important space in your abode. Upgrading your kitchen can drastically improve the ambience and atmosphere in your home, as well as increase its value.
Kitchens can be tricky spaces to plan and organise, if you need some help or assistance with your new cooking space, chat to a professional kitchen planner to ensure you get the design of your dreams.
After the kitchen the bathroom is an extremely important space in the home. Renovating the bathroom is a brilliant way to enhance your property, and will ensure your property is well-organised, and fit to endure coming years. Choose a timeless design to ensure it is an age-defiant investment, and pick neutral colours if you are unsure of your home's cohesive design aesthetic.
If you don't want to undertake a complete renovation or refurbishment of your bathroom you can improve your wash space with smaller features and elements. Consider new hardware such as renewed tap fittings, shower accessories, or maybe a new basin.
Finally, but no less importantly, you should consider updating and redesigning your garden. The garden is often the final frontier when it comes to renovating your home, and for this reason individuals frequently leave it until last, or forget it entirely. In order to present your home as an impressive and well-rounded property, you need to ensure your garden is in top shape. Furthermore, a well-appointed and stylish garden will increase the value of your home, as well as keeping it organised and improving an important domestic space. Your garden can easily become neglected and disused, be sure to consider climatic issues, plants, and maintenance level if you want to create a sophisticated and enjoyable area
