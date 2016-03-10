How can I increase the value of my home?

Among all of the purchases you will make during your lifetime, your home will undeniably be the largest. As your most important investment it is crucial you capitalise on your dwelling's value. But what can you do to increase the value and worth of your property? Some improvements pay off and others do not, so it is essential you make the right choices when it comes to domestic value-adding. Whether or not you intend to sell your home is irrelevant, instead you should think of your abode as an asset, and a precious resource for you and your family's future.

So what appeals to potential homebuyers, and what does not? The key is to ensure you don't overcapitalise on your house or apartment, but making quality improvements, without breaking the bank. You need to know what will contribute positively to the property, and what will halt or hinder prospective purchasers of your home. If you would like to learn more, check out the inspirational interior images below, and begin planning your residential makeover today!