10 iconic chairs to fall in love with!

Chairs are continually evolving objects, they say a lot about eras in history, and are a fabulous way to peer into the past. They express the life and times of both the designers who created them, as well as the average consumers who purchased them. The chair is an iconic symbol of a particular epoch, a simplified representation of a complex anthropological study regarding people and place. They dissect and de-construct what life might have been like during their time of inception, and are far more important than you may think! Many of us consider seats as simply perfunctory spaces to rest and sit, but contrariwise have far more significance and importance.

Chairs are works of art; they exude culture, style, and far more than simply a surface to place one's bottom. The chronology of chair design is an extremely interesting one, and it is for this reason we see chairs represented in art galleries and museums all over the world. The simple chair is an ideal indicator for the dynamic and developing history of design.

Today on homify we have collated 10 of our favourites. They are symbols of iconic design throughout the last century, but more than that, they are truly fabulous chairs! Read on and check out the stylishly inspirational images below, and consider which iconic chair you would choose for your home.