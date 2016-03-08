Hide Your Trash Cans to Preserve the Beautiful Look of the House

Beautifying your garden is no mean task and if you have to put a trash can in the center of all things would take away all your effort! So camouflage and make the trash can part of the landscape! You can keep it funky With cartoon characters or patterned to blend it in with its surroundings. Bright and almost beautiful you could incite the artist in you and paint it to give it a makeover. Think original, think different and you could get a piece of art! Well almost! Then the exhibitionist in you could almost feel like flaunting it!

A trashcan has always been an eyesore. But even if you try hard to ignore its presence you can’t because it’s very necessary to have one at your premises! So keep it in a place far removed from the main building or is forced to keep it at close quarters there are dozens of ideas to toy around to eliminate the disgusting aspect of it! Paint it or hide it behind a wall or keep it safe away from animals and children we should accept its ubiquitous presence and take steps to hide it but with panache! Who would have thought that hiding trash cans can almost be an art? Who indeed?

If you want to keep it clean all round the year read Start the new year fresh and clean