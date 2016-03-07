This Modern Renovation of a Traditional Spanish Bakery

Even in the face of success and longevity, it's important for a modern business to be able to keep up with the times, and present a face to their clientele that adequately communicates the quality and style of their products. That's why it was so important for Valencia's Panadería San Vicente to undertake a modern revamp of their brand and premises, in order to entice new customers to come and try their range of traditional, artisanal baked goods.
Spain's Crux Arquitectos was offered the commission, and delivered in spades, transforming the outdated facade and interior of the bakery into a business brimming with contemporary style and sophistication. Flowing glass framed in timber now defines the shopfront, with a cosy alcove included to provide takeaway service to clients on the go. Once inside and we're embraced by an expansive interior, exuding relaxed style and inviting clients to sit, eat and chat to their heart's content. A lengthy counter of rough concrete adds an industrial edge to the design, while a range of understated, timber tables and chairs provide a place for clients to sit and enjoy the delicious food on offer.
This renovation will provide plenty of ideas for those seeking to breathe new life into their own business. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
The original facade of this small bakery was traditional in style, with its dark sign and grubby awning dominating the shop's exterior, presenting an uninspiring scene to passers-by.
Its large, glass facade is obstructed by stickers, posters and the awning streaming down from overhead, while the sign is in desperate need of a revamp in order to emit more modern appeal.
Nowadays this business is practically unrecognisable! The store name and logo have been re-styled in a modern font, with the sign now engaging in stark black and white. A number of timber boxes construct the facade, variously housing shop windows, a large, glass front door, and even framing the sign overhead for a sense of continuity.
The largest of the timber boxes borders a small space to accommodate takeaway service for clients on the go, with its right hand side decorated with a range of promotional material detailing upcoming events and points of interest.
A glimpse at the bakery's former interior reveals a gloomy, outdated space, albeit with plenty of design potential. Its lengthy, open plan is able to accommodate a host of seating, while that glass facade allows for a steady influx of natural light. The decor and furnishings could be traded for more modern pieces however, in order to elevate this business with a sense of style proportionate to the care and effort put into crafting its range of artisanal baked goods.
Happily, however, these days we're met by a stylish space with contemporary furnishings, and a novel, concrete counter exuding an industrial aesthetic. Dark grey tiles line the floor, with their tone anchoring the soft shade and rough texture of the concrete counter.
The remaining decor has been kept light and uplifting, with white walls and ceilings amplifying the sunshine flowing into the shop, and tables and shelves in pale timber helping to infuse the space with a classic sense of warmth.
A change of perspective reveals the true sense of flow within this lovely bakery, with its lengthy expanse able to accommodate plenty of clients in and around a range of understated, timber tables and chairs. Olive green cushions have been scattered across a lengthy bench, creating a relaxed atmosphere within the space, while contemporary light fittings in green and black, and an array of modern artworks lining the walls, provide hints of style and colour.
This business has definitely undergone an incredible transformation, leaving it ready to service a steady flow of customers for many years to come.