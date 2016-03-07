This Modern Renovation of a Traditional Spanish Bakery

Even in the face of success and longevity, it's important for a modern business to be able to keep up with the times, and present a face to their clientele that adequately communicates the quality and style of their products. That's why it was so important for Valencia's Panadería San Vicente to undertake a modern revamp of their brand and premises, in order to entice new customers to come and try their range of traditional, artisanal baked goods.

Spain's Crux Arquitectos was offered the commission, and delivered in spades, transforming the outdated facade and interior of the bakery into a business brimming with contemporary style and sophistication. Flowing glass framed in timber now defines the shopfront, with a cosy alcove included to provide takeaway service to clients on the go. Once inside and we're embraced by an expansive interior, exuding relaxed style and inviting clients to sit, eat and chat to their heart's content. A lengthy counter of rough concrete adds an industrial edge to the design, while a range of understated, timber tables and chairs provide a place for clients to sit and enjoy the delicious food on offer.

This renovation will provide plenty of ideas for those seeking to breathe new life into their own business. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!