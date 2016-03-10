The Modern Rocketship House with an Open Interior

This amazing abode, brought to us by Brazil's Quinta Landscape Architects, presents a uniquely designed home with a striking form and wonderfully open interior, which demonstrates the capacity of modern architects to move beyond traditional styles and structures.
From the outset the home engages the eye, with its triangular facade supported by a range of concrete pylons that stream upward to form the apex of a terracotta-tiled roof. Indeed, this sharp, elevated shape almost gives the appearance of a rocketship, about to take off into space! Brick and glass define the remainder of the exterior, creating a dwelling that appears both sturdy and strong yet open and light.
Moving inside and we really get a sense of the effect of that high roof, with the abode's expansive interior infused with a lofty atmosphere, as woodgrain ceilings flow overhead. The interior is open, airy and filled with sunshine, which illuminates stylishly decorated kitchen, dining and living rooms, furnished with modern and classic pieces.
A mezzanine level has been included to capitalise on the abode's high ceilings, and houses an understated office space, decorated in simple style and privy to a lovely view of the lush, green back yard. And a good thing, too, as the back yard adds a tranquil air to this property, presenting the ideal locale in which to while away a warm summer.
The exterior of this home presents a highly unique design, with the strong lines of its concrete pylons flowing upward to support the sharp apex of a terracotta-tiled roof. The facade is characterised by reams of red brick, rendered concrete and a large array of windows, which invite sunlight to illuminate the interior.
Surrounding the abode is a flowing lawn of lush green, which provides a stunning colour contrast and frames the sharp construction in the relaxed air of nature.
Moving inside and we're met by an open plan design with a lofty air, thanks to the home's extraordinarily high roof. The interior has been dressed in a palette of brown tones, seen throughout the carpet and polished concrete flooring and brick and timber finishes of the walls and ceilings.
Despite a relatively dark colour scheme the home is still beautifully lit, with sunlight streaming through its expansive array of windows, illuminating the relaxed, modern furnishings populating the space within.
The open plan of the home's ground floor beautifully incorporates kitchen, living and dining areas, with each exuding an air of casual style. A rustic, square table, surrounded by chairs in a similar style, sets the scene for informal dining, with its moderately rough wooden finish and ornate detailing evoking an air of history.
Meanwhile, a kitchen decorated in myriad small, mosaic tiles flows beyond, with the gleam of stainless steel popping out from behind the kitchen bench, adding a modern edge to the space. In the distance, the living room emits a casual air, with its low-lying leather couch and bean bags basking in the sunlight streaming overhead.
Moving up to the home's mezzanine level and we gain greater insight into the modern design of the kitchen, which includes decor of white tiles and cabinetry beneath gleaming, black bench tops, in addition to its brown, mosaic finishes. The space appears simple and stylish, with everything included to accommodate modern living.
This view also beautifully displays the home's height and expanse, with its raft of windows providing a lovely view of the lush, green garden outside.
Aside from a gorgeous view, the mezzanine level also includes a small office space, which has been designed with simplicity and functionality in mind. Twin, black desks form the basis of the office, with matching shelves and cabinets also included.
The home's wooden ceiling flows overhead, contributing an air of rustic style to this level, while a contemporary, silver lamp provides an artistic edge, as well as localised illumination.
The back yard of this home basks in an air of tranquility, with the smooth, sturdy lines of its concrete pylons anchoring the scene with a sense of stability. Set deep within the ground, the pylons form the structural basis of the home, and have been underlit to provide a stylish, streamlined glow after dark. In the distance we can see that the pylons also support a simple, white hammock, which stretches out ready to accommodate a lazy afternoon in the summer sun.
