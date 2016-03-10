The Modern Rocketship House with an Open Interior

This amazing abode, brought to us by Brazil's Quinta Landscape Architects, presents a uniquely designed home with a striking form and wonderfully open interior, which demonstrates the capacity of modern architects to move beyond traditional styles and structures.

From the outset the home engages the eye, with its triangular facade supported by a range of concrete pylons that stream upward to form the apex of a terracotta-tiled roof. Indeed, this sharp, elevated shape almost gives the appearance of a rocketship, about to take off into space! Brick and glass define the remainder of the exterior, creating a dwelling that appears both sturdy and strong yet open and light.

Moving inside and we really get a sense of the effect of that high roof, with the abode's expansive interior infused with a lofty atmosphere, as woodgrain ceilings flow overhead. The interior is open, airy and filled with sunshine, which illuminates stylishly decorated kitchen, dining and living rooms, furnished with modern and classic pieces.

A mezzanine level has been included to capitalise on the abode's high ceilings, and houses an understated office space, decorated in simple style and privy to a lovely view of the lush, green back yard. And a good thing, too, as the back yard adds a tranquil air to this property, presenting the ideal locale in which to while away a warm summer.