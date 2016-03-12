The Red Box House with a Stunning View

This enviable property, located and Brazil and designed by Rio de Janeiro's Maria Claudia Faro, showcases an engaging, modern home situated in an elevated, rural locale, which affords the owners the most spectacular of vistas.

From the get-go the home intrigues, with its facade constructed of a series of red boxes interspersed with sections of pale, compacted stone. An expansive courtyard flow beyond the boxes, housing a pristine swimming pool from which the most magical of views can be admired. Ample space for outdoor living has been included, both in the courtyard, which also houses an external kitchen and dining setting, and around the side of the home, in which a stylish and serene outdoor setting lays in wait to accommodate more secluded relaxation.

The home's interior is airy, light and furnished with an array of both modern and classic pieces. Best of all, the spaces for indoor and outdoor living amalgamate with ease, by virtue of a series of expansive windows and glass doors, ensuring that air and light can circulate inside whenever desired.

