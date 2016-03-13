The Extraordinary Modern Office of SoundCloud Berlin

Today on homify, we're showcasing something truly special, having been lucky enough to get a glimpse at the Berlin premises of internationally renowned platform for musical exchange, SoundCloud. Designed by Berlin architecture firm, Kinzo, this office space presents a modern transformation of an old brewery close to the former Berlin Wall. The building has been transformed both inside and out, with the industrial air of the construction augmented by additions exuding a powerful sense of modern style. While SoundCloud currently subsumes three levels of the office complex, the entire building has been renovated to serve as a future incubator for up-and-coming start-ups, and could potentially accommodate up to 350 desks.

The interior of the SoundCloud office is immediately inviting, with its decoration emitting a sense of relaxed style. The industrial edge of the former brewery has been retained, with its concrete beams and brick walls still visible, but a range of fixtures and furnishings in pale timber have also been included, which soften the space with their modern aesthetic.

The office comprise myriad locales in which staff can interact and engage, with inspiration and productivity encouraged through the creation of a casual and inclusive atmosphere. Those in need of seclusion or rest have also been accommodated, with multiple small spaces and alcoves included to calm restless or stressed minds, and a games room laying in wait to get the blood pumping again.

This stylish office space lends insight into the machinations of an incredibly successful and innovative enterprise, and provides plenty of ideas on how to create a playful, relaxed and productive environment within your home or business. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!