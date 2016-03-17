A house that marries linear design elements with good looks

Shapes and sizes define homes just as much as the people living within them. The personality of the home owners and the design team comes through in the way those shapes and sizes have been used. Linear is an important décor and design quality. To be able to take the linear and successfully imbibe it in living spaces is a mark of great design. The Casa BH, rendered by the well known and immensely talented team of Estudio Cavadini Architects in Chivilcoy, Argentina is a study in linear design, rendered with delicate deliberation and elaborately robust materials.
Some homes opt for white, other use a generous sprinkling of colour and some others combine the two. But this home gives colour a whole new definition by bringing concrete into the center stage – not grey, not slate, but concrete. The linear appeal of the home comes through from the very first look at the façade and sets the tone for the elegant environs within.
Besides the straight lines and the concrete hues, the one element that plays a starring role in the scheme of all things décor, within this villa, is the soft lighting. It encases you and follows you around the house. The same theme has been used for the lighting within and outside the home: focused, soft and recessed. The small and soft lights cast just that right glow to bring alive the angles and corners of the home. This is especially depicted in this outdoor corner where solid pillars and a fireplace are brought into the picture. The pillars are also lit up on the outside by upward looking sconces.
Glass panels bring the outdoors inside and offer natural lighting. In the meantime, the play of panels and textures leaves the senses asking for more. This living room is sunken and has a white panel of floor running all around it. The light on the upper part of the ceiling—a feature added on all sides of the actual white ceiling that is now recessed—has a line of dim lights that hold this floor in a soft glow. The hardwood floor houses comfortable couches and gives the space a much needed homely feel.
The kitchen successfully reigns in a dose of monochrome fun. The white wall to the far end beyond the counter houses a flat screen TV with a sleek shelf for music and other items. The wall next to it is separated by an additional layer of white ceiling to break the play of grey overhead, and houses the appliances – all chrome, all shining. The counter is cast under the glow of lights coming from the ceiling panel above.
A walk up the stairs will reveal myriad touches that make the quarters upstairs look more lived in. The hardwood wall acts as an accent and is lit up with carefully positioned spot lighting. The ceiling takes you back to the chic warehouse effect with its expanse of grey. The wooden wall houses shelves made entirely of straight lines which in turn are home to books, and other accessories as well as art. The glass and wood staircase come together with white to round it all up!
The home’s backyard houses one of the greatest delights: an expansive swimming pool. The walk up to the swimming pool takes a break from the stone floors and has been done up with slats of good old hardwood. It also offers a view of the façade of the home and is the perfect place to relax in. This villa has been done up in a chic yet ultra modern style. The designers have relied on the play of hardwood and soft lighting to break the seriousness of clean unhindered lines and concrete. Kudos to them for creating a splendid retreat that relaxes the mind yet excites the senses!