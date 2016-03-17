A house that marries linear design elements with good looks

Besides the straight lines and the concrete hues, the one element that plays a starring role in the scheme of all things décor, within this villa, is the soft lighting. It encases you and follows you around the house. The same theme has been used for the lighting within and outside the home: focused, soft and recessed. The small and soft lights cast just that right glow to bring alive the angles and corners of the home. This is especially depicted in this outdoor corner where solid pillars and a fireplace are brought into the picture. The pillars are also lit up on the outside by upward looking sconces.