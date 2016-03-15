Sleep in Peace: Stylish Bedroom Ideas

The bedroom is the place where people unwind after a long day. People invest a lot in making their bedrooms stylish and at the same time a comfy place to relax. Right from the window curtains, floor carpets, pillows, mattress and sheets, a lot of thought go into making a bedroom stylish.
In order to make the bed comfortable, the right mattress has to be chosen, failing which sleep will get affected. There are several kinds of mattresses in various materials. To check out the perfect mattress, it is better to see and get a feel of the mattress before buying the one that will suit requirements. For instance, some people go for soft mattresses, some for firm. There are mattresses that are available for people with back problems. Sleep will not get affected when the right mattress is chosen.
Once the mattress is decided, the pillows have to be chosen the same way. Once the right pillows are identified, choose prints either in floral or geometrics depending on the décor. Graphic prints or paintings can be hung in the blank walls. Complementary bed linens can complete the look of the perfect bedroom. Accent pieces can also be matched with the rest of the décor. For example a modern lampshade would be as attractive in this room. The bedroom should also reflect the owner’s personality.
Beds are an important item of furniture as people use them the most for sleeping. People should pay attention to different factors while considering the purchase of a new bed frame. The material of the frame, size and appearance are a few things to consider while buying a bed frame. The bed frame should be strong enough to support the mattress and box spring.
Choosing a decorative canopy or design can add an interesting touch to the bedroom. As bed frames vary in style and design it is important to find out the right one which will suit the bedroom as well as the budget.
There are different kinds of bed frames: the four-poster, platform, sleigh and canopy bed frame. These come in wood and metal. The four-poster is a popular frame as it suits most bedrooms and is suitable for box springs. It comes in several sizes.
The platform bed sits low on the frame and can work with out a box spring. This kind of frame suits a bedroom with contemporary design.
The sleigh bed is a frame that curls outwards at the footboard and headboard and is made of solid wood. It is a good choice for a traditional design.
The canopy bedframe has tall bedposts and nice flowing sheer fabrics or curtains are hung from it. The canopy is also good for a traditionally designed bedroom.
A bed with a headboard can transform the look of a bedroom. Headboards are available in a variety of sizes and fabrics. There are also simple ready-made ones to suit the budget or one can improvise and create one’s own headboard according to their imagination. The possibilities are endless in creating ones own headboard. A recycled headboard is an inexpensive style of headboard that can be made using wooden slats, bamboo poles or old doors. The wooden slats can be white washed or painted. Depending on space, a dresser or cabinet can be a headboard with the back of the furniture as headboard while the dresser is on the other side. A lamp can be placed on top of this cabinet and it can be lighted when reading in bed. The color of the headboard is also echoed by the decoration of the walls.
This utilitarian headboard is has been designed by Slade Architecture based in New York and London.
Pillows and throws can be eye-catching elements on a bed. However, choosing a pillow depends on preferences as to how fluffy and soft it has to be. Some people prefer soft pillows while many other prefer firms ones. There are many varieties of pillows. Some of the popular ones are the feather pillows, memory foam pillows. Some of the support pillows are to keep aches and pains at bay. V-shaped pillows are also popular in providing targeted relief and extra comfort at night providing varied surface area.
Canopy beds are like four-poster beds that are largely used while designing a bedroom in traditional style. Canopy beds are also utilitarian in the sense that it provides privacy and warmth. In olden days canopy beds were popular as it provided noblemen privacy and warmth as their attendants slept in the same room. The four posters of the bed are generally intricately carved wood or metal, or a combination of both. These frames are covered with thick or heavy cloth that are ruffled or pleated.
Getting a good night’s sleep depends on several factors like comfort, stress and temperature however, if the mattress is not right slumber will be hard to find. There are several different types of mattresses that are available in the market for every kind of need imaginable. A mattress should be one that supports the body in a neutral position where the spine get a good curvature and the heels, shoulder and head are supported in good alignment. If the mattress is too firm, it will support in proper alignment. A firmer bed will help people with lower back pain. While looking for a mattress experts suggest testing the mattress in the store by lying down in the in the position normally slept in before purchasing it.
Beautiful bed covers enhances the beauty of the bed and the bedroom décor. Bedcovers are available in a whole lot of materials and price range that people are often spoilt for choices. Bedcovers range from printed to handmade quilts, bedspreads and throws. These are available in linen and cotton for utmost comfort in a great palette of colors. The bed can be styled as per the light and temperature of the bedroom in each season through the year.
