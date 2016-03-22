Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating Your Home

Never ever make the mistake of under utilizing the space available in your home. Try to make the maximum of every available inch. However, you do not have to cram furniture into your house for this. Project “exploit all the spaces of the house” can also be done subtly. Simple ways like using wall mounts to hang your pots and pans in the kitchen or using floating shelves to display your collection of books or even framing your favourite photographs and displaying them are subtle ways to exploit all the space of your house and give it your individual touch. From that underutilized corner of your living room to that empty space on the wall above your bed, there are innumerable ways of making the most out of them.

This exclusive design is from the house of Bangalore, India-based architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury and Architects.