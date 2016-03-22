Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating Your Home

Home décor has become a growing trend across the world and has given birth to an entire industry dependent on it. People are trying various types of home décor concepts from contemporary to minimalistic to royal to regional influences – there is no dearth of ideas when it comes to home décor. Every second person wants his or her home to be bespoke and speak about their eclectic taste. However, it is quite easy to go overboard when decorating your home too. If you are someone who wants to decorate your new home or want to redo your existing one but are afraid to give your creative side the upper hand for fear of committing mistakes; then read on. Still thinking on what are the biggest mistakes to avoid when decorating a house? Worry not. We are here to hold your hands and make sure that you know every single mistake to avoid so that you end up making your house as unique as you are. Read ahead and get to know some of the biggest mistakes to avoid when decorating a house.
Lighting plays a huge role in making or breaking the décor of a home. Hence, they should be taken care of in the first place when it comes to decorating your home. Some common lighting mistakes people do in their homes is installing recessed lighting everywhere, installing down lights over the dresser and forgetting to add lights on the sides, not installing task lights in the kitchen, not using dimming function for halogen or incandescent lighting and having single control for multiple lighting. Some people also end up making the mistake of using lighting as a décor without giving due importance to their performance and light output. We suggest you to not make this mistake.
Never ever make the mistake of under utilizing the space available in your home. Try to make the maximum of every available inch. However, you do not have to cram furniture into your house for this. Project “exploit all the spaces of the house” can also be done subtly. Simple ways like using wall mounts to hang your pots and pans in the kitchen or using floating shelves to display your collection of books or even framing your favourite photographs and displaying them are subtle ways to exploit all the space of your house and give it your individual touch. From that underutilized corner of your living room to that empty space on the wall above your bed, there are innumerable ways of making the most out of them.
This exclusive design is from the house of Bangalore, India-based architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury and Architects.
The colour of a room has immense impact on the mood of a person as each colour has some psychological value. It has been observed that colours have a directly proportional affect on our personality and thoughts. Hence extreme care should be taken while choosing the perfect colours for your home. Avoid using dark colours in your bedroom, dressing room or ceilings. These should be used in vibrant places such as your living room, dining room or even your office space. A thumb rule while choosing perfect colours for your home is to use neutral colours for relaxing spaces and darker colours for vibrant parts of the house. Never ever fall for any colour trends as they come and go. Just take care to follow the above rule and blend the colours you like. Follow a colour wheel and mix and match colours which complement each other.
How can we forget to discuss ornaments and decorations while talking about home décor tips? Ornaments and accessories are one of the simplest means of adding character to a house. However, this is also another common area where people overdo it and end up making their home look tacky and tasteless. We would suggest you to mix and match and only buy ornaments and décor which really match your taste. Never ever fall for fad ornamental décor. These are only relevant for a specific time while your home décor cannot be changed ever so frequently. So take care before investing in that carved vase or figurine which you plan to keep on your living room mantle. Never give in to impulse buying when shopping for home décor products. You can stuff an ugly dress, bought in a fit of impulse, at the back of your cupboard; but that huge couch bought on impulse will continue to make your living room unbearable. So, think before you buy.
While decorating your home, never make the mistake of mixing styles which do not complement each other. Try to find balance in your décor. This can easily be achieved by choosing furniture and items of a similar scale so as to give your eyes a place to land. Another tip to avoid using style which does not match is by choosing a colour scheme and sticking to that. Do not go overboard in mixing colors. Also avoid making everything too matchy matchy. Your home should reflect your personal style and not look like a shop. Mix and match that expensive painting with a complementing arm chair bought from the flea market. Just make sure that they complement each other.
A home is the epitome of comfort so we would never ever dream of advising you on giving up that for décor. Sit back and introspect on your needs and your family needs, based on which you would then require some essential items for your home. Your goal while decorating your home should be to keep all spaces practical yet comfortable. Decide on what items are absolutely essential and what are not and then donate away everything that doesn’t meet the above tips.
Take out time, do a little research and get connected with your inner self to make your home reflect your personality.
