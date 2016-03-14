How to create the illusion of an entrance hallway

With homes becoming smaller and smaller, it's not uncommon for the standard old hallway to be abandoned or even eliminated altogether. But a hallway is definitely not a waste of space. Without any kind of formal entrance area, your visitors will arrive abruptly into your more private living areas and you often lose the opportunity to present your home in its best light.
The hallway of the home is also a transition point for its occupants. It's a place to orientate yourself, decompress, rearrange clothing or just make your introductions to strangers. It serves as a psychological boundary that can be really important to retain a sense of privacy and distinction in the home. Let's not forget that your entrance or hallway is also a place to store house-keys, outdoor weather clothing, umbrellas and hats.
So how can you make a hallway when you don't have the space for one? Well, there are lots of solutions that don't involve creating new walls. Keep reading to discover just a few of them.
You may not have an actual hallway but do you have wall space. The quickest and easiest solution is to back up a few, classic pieces of hallway furniture on the nearest wall. It could be as elaborate as this, or as simple as a tiny coat rack, wall mirror and an even smaller stool. For extra effect, think about creating a separate zone with a different flooring treatment like this. If new tiles are out of the question, a simple but vibrant floor rug or mat would work just as well.
Create a distinctive visual zone with the use of contrasting wall colours. This black feature wall certainly packs a punch and the pink stool is the perfect, comfortable resting spot. The tiny rug matches the vibrant colour scheme and acts as a sort of boundary to create a separate zone around this little area.
These sliding glass doors are really the perfect solution. People are often reluctant to build up a proper hallway because they don't want to close off the entrance too much. This solution allows for natural light to flow through the space unimpeded. At the same time, it's a striking and stylish choice. Note the lovely wall art beside the front door. It doesn't take much to create a separate zone within a larger living space.
Aquariums are among the most underutilised pieces in home decor. The ethereal beauty of a large tank with lights, fish and green foliage will add a fabulous vibrant touch to any room. Some tanks are even designed with a curved end so they can be butted up against one wall and used as a room divider like this. They can be viewed from both sides of the tank and the natural beauty will really set the mood of your home.
An ornate screen or set of upcycled antique folding doors are an extremely flexible piece of furniture. Room dividers like this are particularly ideal for rental properties where you won't want to make any permanent changes. This kind of prop can be leaned up against the wall or unfolded to separate the entrance from the rest of the living room. It can also double as a prop for hanging scarves and even umbrellas.
This pop out coat rack by Brocklehurst Furniture is an instant hallway in itself. It's also completely independent of the walls and totally stylish with its wooden finish and angled edge. A narrow, tall bookcase could also work just as well in a similar position. Consider removing the back support to create a double sided bookshelf that can be accessed on both sides. You might even install a couple of hooks on the top and customise the structure to make a little hatstand.
