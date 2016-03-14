How to create the illusion of an entrance hallway

With homes becoming smaller and smaller, it's not uncommon for the standard old hallway to be abandoned or even eliminated altogether. But a hallway is definitely not a waste of space. Without any kind of formal entrance area, your visitors will arrive abruptly into your more private living areas and you often lose the opportunity to present your home in its best light.

The hallway of the home is also a transition point for its occupants. It's a place to orientate yourself, decompress, rearrange clothing or just make your introductions to strangers. It serves as a psychological boundary that can be really important to retain a sense of privacy and distinction in the home. Let's not forget that your entrance or hallway is also a place to store house-keys, outdoor weather clothing, umbrellas and hats.

So how can you make a hallway when you don't have the space for one? Well, there are lots of solutions that don't involve creating new walls. Keep reading to discover just a few of them.