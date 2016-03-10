Style your bedroom like a true feng-shuist!

When it comes to our bedroom we want a space that promotes rest, relaxation, and simply oozes comfort. Our bedrooms are places to unwind, and for this reason it is extremely important to focus on the different design elements within the space, in order to maximise its warmth and sense of hospitality. Today on homify we are concentrating our attention on an age-old Chinese system that will revolutionise the way your sleep.

Feng shui is a practice that bases itself on the idea that our homes are reflections of ourselves. Following this mantra, if a room exhibits certain qualities, these will transmit themselves across to the individual, and can be used to influence specific traits and desires. With feng shui you need to think about aligning your domestic setting with who you are as a person, what you want, and where you wish to go. The energy contained within you needs to mirror and harmonise with your home environment.

So how does one decorate a bedroom using feng shui principles? You need to carefully consider each element in the room, and how it will affect your energy and life force. The practice believes that each item of furniture, each colour, and each object contains a source of power, and this is able to influence and modify your aura. Within feng shui there are five different elements: water, wood, earth, fire and metal. Each element is represented within colours and shapes, and can characterise different aspects of life. For today's Ideabook we have chosen nine popular colours that are often employed within the bedroom and analysed their ideal usage. If you would like to gain some inspiration for your sleeping space, as well as some helpful feng shui decorating ideas, read on to learn more!