A White Home in Japan with a Beautiful Sense of Flow

Amidst an otherwise nondescript, Japanese neighbourhood basks this beautiful abode, the creation of Little Nest Works Architects. This home is sure to please the eye, with its crisp, white form and subtle sense of elevation showcasing an engaging design, exuding modern style and sophistication.

The exterior of the abode intrigues, despite its subtlety, with two white, galvanised steel panels skirting an array of generously proportioned, central windows, enhancing the sense of elevation and flow defining the facade. The interior is equally splendid, with its stark, white decor warmed by timber finishes used throughout the floors, doors and kitchen. Indeed, the kitchen presents one of the most pleasing design elements within this lovely dwelling, with the space having been finished in array of multi-layered, timber tiles, providing a contrast of colour and texture amidst its flowing, white surrounds.

The upper level is also beautifully lit, and appears spacious and inviting by virtue of a streamlined mezzanine corridor, which looks down upon the living quarters, amalgamating the upper and lower levels of the home. A unique, floor-to-ceiling, wire balustrade fulfils the home's safety requirements, while still allowing light and air to circulate upstairs, infusing the bedrooms with a tranquil air.

This is a fabulous design for anyone wishing to create a family home with a spacious air and plenty of modern style. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!

