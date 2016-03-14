The Boxy Grey Compound with a Stunning Courtyard

This beautiful design, brought to us by Brazil's, A/Zero Arquitetura, showcases an impressive, modern home, filled with light and air, but also framed by high walls for a sense of privacy. The exterior of the home presents a luxurious compound, constructed of grey concrete and emanating a cubist aesthetic. Once inside we're met by an open, expansive and light-filled premises, predominantly decorated with white decor to enhance its spacious and airy atmosphere, and housing an array of luxurious yet understated furnishings.

Multiple tones and textures have been interspersed throughout the home's white walls and ceilings, such as a feature wall of compacted, wooden panels and an array of beige tiles that create a 3D pattern across the kitchen bench. Perhaps most impressive in this design however, is the ease with which this home can open out onto its stunning courtyard, amalgamating indoor and outdoor living areas and taking full advantage of the warm, Brazilian climate. The courtyard not only houses an lengthy dining setting and enviable outdoor kitchen, but also a pristine swimming pool, which invites relaxation and refreshment with its deep blue tones.