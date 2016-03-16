Easy steps to buy and cultivate a bonsai!

Bonsai is the Japanese art of cultivating miniature trees in containers. This type of cultivating trees dates back over thousand years. The cultivation of bonsai involves a lot of efforts and focuses on cultivating and shaping trees growing in a container.
The bonsai begins with a small cutting, a seedling that is suitable for bonsai development. Any perennial tree or shrub that grows branches can be trimmed frequently at the crown and roots to remain small. When the chosen plant grows up to the appropriate size it is replanted in a display pot, which is an accepted shape and proportion for growing bonsai.
Once the plant is repotted, the growth will automatically be restricted as the pot is relatively small. Throughout the year, the bonsai will be shaped and trimmed depending on the foliage and the artist’s imagination. Some trees that have small leaves or needles can also be turned into bonsai trees.
The art of growing trees or shrubs in a pot that is ornamentally dwarfed is known as bonsai and this phenomenon originated in Japan. The word bonsai in Japanese means, “planted in a container.” Perennial trees or shrubs are chosen and are grown to be small enough for its container. In short plants are miniaturized. Aesthetics discourage a bilateral symmetry in branch or root placement.
Also, the artist’s touch should not be visible to the viewer. Whenever a branch is removed while shaping the tree, the scar should not be visible. There should be no permanent scar on the branch or bark. There are several formal rules and regulations in the cultivation of bonsai.
A bonsai tree is a work of art and not is not to be considered a houseplant. It needs utmost care and should be watered daily. A bonsai should be treated as any other tree in nature and should preferably live outside. Bonsai should be trimmed regularly to retain its shape. A true bonsai is artistically styled and very expensive. A good indicator of an artistic bonsai is its cost and like art, buying a bonsai too is an investment. When considering investing in a bonsai it is better to figure out whether the tree will flourish in the area where it is going to be taken.
There are several types and sizes of bonsai trees. The unique aspect of bonsai is its size and it is an art to make a young tree look like a full-grown tree in a smaller size.
Bonsai comes in a variety of sizes. The smallest size is little more than a seeding. The largest size requires at least four people to move it. In fact in olden days the sizing was determined by how many hands it took to move the tree. However, the sizing and classification of bonsai trees are miniature, medium and large.
Bonsais are considered living works of art and some of the trees are about a hundred years old. When these bonsais are sold they are very expensive. However, bonsai at the local garden center are cheap. The price of a bonsai varies from country to country. But the trees of high quality are rare. The price of a good bonsai depends on the age and design of the tree. The more mature a bonsai tree is, the most expensive it is. If a bonsai tree is grown fast, then that tree is cheap.
In order to cultivate a bonsai plant, the gardener or artist needs a good amount of patience. A bonsai can be cultivated with seeds. Once the seedling comes out it has be kept in an area where the temperature is suitable for the plant to flourish. The plant needs tender care on a daily basis. The plant has to be watered daily and pruned regularly. The root has to be reduced in case of large trees. Once the tree is well established it can be moved outdoors.
The various styles in which the bonsai is grown is given below.
· Kenshitsubo: Smallest variety of bonsai that are artfully designed seedlings.
· Shito: Smallest common size of bonsai grown in the size of fingertips, no larger than a thimble.
· Shohin: These bonsai trees grow between two and six inches of height and can easily fit in the palm.
· Mame: These are known as one-handed trees and grow between four and eight inches of height. They get this name as they can be moved with a single hand.
· Komono: They grow between six to eight inches and the largest that can be moved with a single hand.
Medium bonsai:
· Katade Mochi: This variety is neither too small to prune nor too large to handle and grows to a height of six to ten inches.
· Chumono, chiu: These two bonsais are the same and grow between sixteen and thirty-six inches tall.
The large bonsai trees are Omono, Dai, Hachi Uye and Imperial. They grow anywhere from thirty-eighty inches tall and need many hands to move them.
Caring for a bonsai is not very difficult. However, they are more delicate than regular indoor plants and need looking after. The bonsai should be watered daily. The plants should get a soil and orchid mix should be sprayed with fertilizer every five to six weeks. Care should be taken while pruning the plants and the scars of that should not be visible.
Select the right species for the climate where the bonsai is being grown. Plan whether the plant is going to be indoors or outdoors. Decide on the tree that is to be grown, either by planting seeds or a sapling. Then choose the size and the right container for the size of the bonsai chosen. Once the plant begins to grow take care of it by watering and pruning regularly.