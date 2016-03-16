Easy steps to buy and cultivate a bonsai!

Bonsai is the Japanese art of cultivating miniature trees in containers. This type of cultivating trees dates back over thousand years. The cultivation of bonsai involves a lot of efforts and focuses on cultivating and shaping trees growing in a container.

The bonsai begins with a small cutting, a seedling that is suitable for bonsai development. Any perennial tree or shrub that grows branches can be trimmed frequently at the crown and roots to remain small. When the chosen plant grows up to the appropriate size it is replanted in a display pot, which is an accepted shape and proportion for growing bonsai.

Once the plant is repotted, the growth will automatically be restricted as the pot is relatively small. Throughout the year, the bonsai will be shaped and trimmed depending on the foliage and the artist’s imagination. Some trees that have small leaves or needles can also be turned into bonsai trees.