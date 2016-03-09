How to plan a place for kitchen furniture and appliances?

Cooking up a new kitchen layout? If you are in the early planning stages, you'll probably be considering the placement of kitchen appliances and furniture.

Before we consider the placement of each item, we should start with a reminder of the classic working triangle. This is the flow between your cooktop, fridge and oven. It doesn't necessarily need to be a triangle, but it should allow for unimpeded and easy flow between all three working areas. There should never be a kitchen island blocking access. In an aesthetic sense, it's also important to consider the visual balance of the space, so it's best to avoid loading up one side of the space so it looks overly heavy.

Finally, most modern kitchens are quite small, so take care to avoid buying anything that's disproportionally large for the space. Fancy appliances are all very easy to fall in love with, but don't the most common complaint about kitchen layouts is the lack of bench space. So if your kitchen is small, consider smaller appliances and maximise that precious bench space wherever possible.

So let's get on with working out how to place your kitchen furniture and appliances. Enjoy!