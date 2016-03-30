6 things you can do with a small empty room

Your little room can be the one with the biggest heart in your home. It can be the place where you let your creative juices flow. In the stressful life that we lead, it is of paramount importance to maintain work-life balance. Instead of stepping out looking for stress busters, you can find it right in your hobby room.

For DIY enthusiasts: Does someone in the house take pride in fixing things? Is their toolbox one of their most prized possessions? Then convert your spare room into a place to create, innovate and build.

Painting: Want to stay inspired while you paint but the daily humdrum drowning it out? Lock yourself into your creative corner – better yet, let the room be your paint job too!

Warehouse: Silicon Valley startups were built in a garage. Yours can be in your own home! Have a jewellery making idea? You just got your designing room! Bring out the entrepreneur in you.

Gardening: Does the room catch sunlight or have space for a skylight window? Let your dream garden sprout right in the middle of your home!