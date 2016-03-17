How to avoid bad smells at home?

The light fragrance of a beautifully scented home will exude a special atmosphere. It will make a home feel clean, comfortable and indulgent. It will obviously be absent of pungent odours such as cigarette smoke, strong kitchen odours or the dreaded odour of a teenage son's soccer shoes!

But how can you create such a home without cloying, heavy scents or spending a lot of money? Well, the answer is natural products. They were successfully used in the home for many years before the production of artificial scents. In recent years, there has been increased concern over the health issues of strong, synthetic products. Many of them leave trace chemical elements in the home that contribute to asthma and allergy problems among others.

Not surprisingly, there has been a resurgence of interest in the power of natural cleaners. Not only are they far healthier for your body, they are also much kinder to the environment. So today we will entirely focus on how natural home remedies can be used to eliminate bad smells in your home. Once you discover the power of some products like white vinegar, we promise you won't go back to synthetics! So let's get started.