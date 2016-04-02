Leather in interiors – Is it worth it?

Some leathers are obscenely expensive than the others. To the untrained eye, they may look similar but here is a quick understanding of different types of leather, their quality and what makes them cheap or costly.

Categories of leather:

Aniline leather: Closest to natural leather with visible surface characteristics but lower resistance to dirt.

Semi-aniline leather: The midline option, this is less natural in appearance and is made slightly durable with surface coating

Pigmented / protected leather: Made durable with polymer coating and commonly used in upholstery

Types of leather

Look out for the leather type when you buy. It is either mentioned on the label or you can ask the salesperson for info.

Full grain leather: This leather comes from the top layer of the animal hide and hence has all of the grain. It contains natural marks of endurance that only enhances with use. A word of caution: Some leathers are spray painted to look like full grain. Others mention that their product is “made with” full grain leather but what they don’t mention is that it may be only partially used. Only an estimated 2% of all leather items are made with it, so it is expensive.

Top grain leather: The second highest quality of leather, it is split from the top layer and sanded and refinished. It is strong and durable and made to please the eye.

Genuine leather: This is the third quality of leather that remains after the full grain and top grain are removed. This leather is usually spray painted to resemble higher grade.

Bonded leather: These are the leftover scrap leather that is bonded, glued and pressed and do the rounds of the world markets in truckloads, often spray painted to resemble its high-quality counterparts.