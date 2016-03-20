Make a splash! 6 of the latest bathroom trends

Like every room in the home, design and decoration of a particular space is subject to changing trends, and not surprisingly one's bathroom is no exception. We see trends come and go, but bathroom design is particularly fascinating as it is an area of the home that is not regularly updated or refurbished. As bathroom renovations can be an expensive undertaking, we see individuals opting for a traditional design or aesthetic to preserve its timelessness. By styling a wet room in an age-defiant theme or genre, it is far easier to resist the need to update the room in the future. Curiously however, this hasn't halted the flow of different trends or styles emerging. Quite the opposite in fact; bathroom design remains one of the most talked about interior spaces, with changing aesthetics, tastes, and trends the norm rather than the exception.

If you have been pondering a change to your home's bathroom, then you have come to the right place. Today on homify we are going to take a look at six gorgeous interior trends that will transform your bathroom from bland to brilliant! Read on to be inspired by some fabulous washrooms, and ensure your new space is truly indulgent, and up-to-date with the latest in stylish additions and adornments.