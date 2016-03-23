Inspiring indoor garden ideas

Imagine passing through your own inner garden from within your home. You brush past leafy green plants or trees, your home has that sense of wildness, the scent of fresh flowering plants and the rich, earthy ambience of living things. There's something so magical about dreamy about having such a place within your home. But in practical terms, it's also a supremely healthy way to live.

An inner garden definitely also adds a touch of class to any home. It signifies that you are a person who loves the quiet, meditative things of life. It shows that you value life over material things. And on the off chance that you don't particularly relate to any of this, the act of creating and maintaining an inner garden, might just be an attractive way to move into a slower, more tranquil style of living.

But the idea of creating an inner garden can seem a little intimidating. There are practical issues to consider and of course the selection of space is a prime consideration. Lots of natural light is a bonus and it's better to avoid situating plants too close to air conditioning units. But no matter how small or tricky your home set up, we're sure there is a solution for you. So we've collected a few inspiring interior gardening ideas to get you started. Let's go!