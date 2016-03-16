A Prefabricated Timber Home with Style

This modern timber home is so stylish that it's hard to believe it's a prefabricated unit. For those who aren't aware, prefabricated units are constructed in a factory and assembled on the site. It's a hugely cost effective type of housing that was once dismissed for its factory style designs.

But with the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly design, the prefabricated market has been making great strides. As seen here, a prefabricated home can be just as stylish as any other home. As a bonus, you get all the added benefits and price is just one of them.

Pushmann architects are quite rightly proud of this home. Each unit, which they have dubbed Holzrahmenbau is modified and individually designed for each family. Construction takes around five months and although the planning stages are a little long, this is more than compensated for by the short installation period. Think two days for the basic construction to be up and two weeks to make it weather proof with windows and roof. It's known as a low energy home, made from renewable raw wood and it has superb insulation qualities.

But it's really the stylishness of the home that has us enthralled. Come with us to explore more.