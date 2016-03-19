Design a Beach Apartment: All you need to know

Designing a beach apartment can be a fun project, incorporate design elements that can portray the seaside with a colorful beach theme. The décor can either be formal or creative allowing the imagination to flow freely. The color of the apartment can be painted in a subtle mood reflecting a seaside mood. A pale blue or aqua or a pale green with shades of blue can be integrated into the color scheme. Other walls can have beige or light tan depicting sand. Flooring can be laminate and sisal mats can be used as area rugs. Be sure to get the necessary permissions before any major renovations. The furniture in a beach apartment can be off-white that will create a feeling of being on a beach. Bright colored accents like throws and pillows can be thrown casually in the sofas. Bright repainted furniture in light shades or white with an antique finishing can provide a weathered look reminiscent of the beach. Cane and wicker furniture will be a great accent for the patio.

There are several accents that are available in the market that will add to the beach theme. For example a seashell photo frame, Palm fronds in a large vessel in one corner of the room can also we incorporated with the beach theme. Beach theme printed curtains in bright colors can add a nice touch. Shower curtains that have prints with like starfish, sea, sand and shells can enliven a bathroom décor. Tableware can also be set in the beach theme with shell shaped bowls. Strewing pieces of shells and coral can add to the look of the table. Fabrics that are used in decorating should also be in natural fabrics that breathe and are easy to maintain. Cotton and linen would be good choices as they can be washed easily. Fabric colors should also be in theme with the beach, in light shades of blue green or yellow.

Bathroom fixtures should be chosen with care, as they tend to rust due to the salt in the air. Good quality fixtures are a must.