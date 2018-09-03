Your browser is out-of-date.

​The family home that enjoys a subtle style in Hong Kong

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Grigio Cosmo, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern garden Wood Multicolored
When it comes to high-end design projects, Sensearchitects Limited from Hong Kong take pride in their daily work. Their aim is to envision and discover architecture and design, whether interior, furniture or product-related, that initiates conversations, creativity that triggers moments of touch, cultural examination and historical reflection.   

With a portfolio that ranges all the way from residential structures to a company’s letterpress, Sensearchitects stays committed to their goal of achieving fascinating results that take clients’ needs and wants into consideration. 

That brings us to one of their most exceptional designs: a clean and quiet interior space which simultaneously projects a less-is-more look while also being quite welcoming and practical.

Open-plan elegance that stimulates communication

It's all about communication Sensearchitects Limited Modern living room White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Family,Love,Visual Communication,Visual Communication
Sensearchitects Limited

It's all about communication

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

An active lifestyle requires constant communication, and that is why this open-plan layout of a living room, kitchen and dining space scores full points in our books. With all three areas closely located (yet each one enjoying its own look so as not to blend in and get lost within one another), this makes for the perfect socialising- and relaxing space in a modern-day family home.

A clean and quiet cooking space

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Kitchen,Bar,Bar
Sensearchitects Limited

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

On to the kitchen, which enjoys a bright and open look thanks to its minimalist design, its soft colour palette, and the abundance of natural light and garden views flooding indoors.

The minimalist dining space

Minimalist Dining Room Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist dining room Stone White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,Relax
Sensearchitects Limited

Minimalist Dining Room

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

A hop and a skip away from the kitchen is the dining area, sharing the same clean and subtle look as the cooking space. 

Notice the delicate fixtures and décor items (most notably those ceiling pendants dangling above the dining table) that ensure strong character and detail without overthrowing the entire room.

A look at the garden

Jump into the Garden Sensearchitects Limited Modern garden Wood Multicolored garden,outdoor,sofa,shade,umbrella,outdoor deck,timber deck,ipe
Sensearchitects Limited

Jump into the Garden

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

We simply cannot discover this home’s clean and wondrous interiors without taking a peek at the garden outside. Thanks to a clever layout and practical outdoor furnishings, this garden / terrace functions perfectly as an outdoor lounging- and socialising space – an exterior living room and dining area, if you will.

Let’s examine a few more images that speak of this exceptional design.

Materiality Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist garage/shed Stone Grey timber,solid wood,ipe,stone,pebbles
Sensearchitects Limited

Materiality

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Just Relax Sensearchitects Limited Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,Sofa,Sofa
Sensearchitects Limited

Just Relax

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Living Room Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist living room White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,noodle,football,movie
Sensearchitects Limited

Living Room

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Let’s discover The perfect two-storey home for a quiet life.

7 open closets you can easily build in your home
Share your thoughts on this house (and garden patio) in our comments section, below!

