​The family home that enjoys a subtle style in Hong Kong

When it comes to high-end design projects, Sensearchitects Limited from Hong Kong take pride in their daily work. Their aim is to envision and discover architecture and design, whether interior, furniture or product-related, that initiates conversations, creativity that triggers moments of touch, cultural examination and historical reflection.
With a portfolio that ranges all the way from residential structures to a company’s letterpress, Sensearchitects stays committed to their goal of achieving fascinating results that take clients’ needs and wants into consideration.
That brings us to one of their most exceptional designs: a clean and quiet interior space which simultaneously projects a less-is-more look while also being quite welcoming and practical.
An active lifestyle requires constant communication, and that is why this open-plan layout of a living room, kitchen and dining space scores full points in our books. With all three areas closely located (yet each one enjoying its own look so as not to blend in and get lost within one another), this makes for the perfect socialising- and relaxing space in a modern-day family home.
On to the kitchen, which enjoys a bright and open look thanks to its minimalist design, its soft colour palette, and the abundance of natural light and garden views flooding indoors.
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen is the dining area, sharing the same clean and subtle look as the cooking space.
Notice the delicate fixtures and décor items (most notably those ceiling pendants dangling above the dining table) that ensure strong character and detail without overthrowing the entire room.
We simply cannot discover this home’s clean and wondrous interiors without taking a peek at the garden outside. Thanks to a clever layout and practical outdoor furnishings, this garden / terrace functions perfectly as an outdoor lounging- and socialising space – an exterior living room and dining area, if you will.
Let’s examine a few more images that speak of this exceptional design.
