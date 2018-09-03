​The family home that enjoys a subtle style in Hong Kong

When it comes to high-end design projects, Sensearchitects Limited from Hong Kong take pride in their daily work. Their aim is to envision and discover architecture and design, whether interior, furniture or product-related, that initiates conversations, creativity that triggers moments of touch, cultural examination and historical reflection.

With a portfolio that ranges all the way from residential structures to a company’s letterpress, Sensearchitects stays committed to their goal of achieving fascinating results that take clients’ needs and wants into consideration.

That brings us to one of their most exceptional designs: a clean and quiet interior space which simultaneously projects a less-is-more look while also being quite welcoming and practical.