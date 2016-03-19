What can I do with my flat roof?

So, you want to do something with your flat roof? Here at homify HQ this is a common question that we hear time and time again. In many cities space comes at an absolute premium, and a flat roof is seen as an area brimming with potential, and the ability to enlarge one's dwelling. Whether you live in an apartment building, a small house, or a large residence, you will undoubtedly want to maximise your home's available space.

So, what exactly can you do with a flat roof? If you are lucky enough to benefit from a flat roof, there exists a multitude of architectural options and possibilities. Depending on the level of renovation, building or refurbishment you want to undertake, you might want to consider a roof terrace, or simply install some roof lights to brighten your interior spaces. Either way, there is almost always a guaranteed solution to updating and maximising your flat roof. Of course, and as always, it is extremely important that if you decide to undertake any construction or alteration of the existing building your contact professionals and local council to ensure you receive the correct permits and advice.

If you would like to see some stylish flat roofs, and get some ideas or inspiration for your home, read on to learn more!