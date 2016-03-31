How to paint the perfect white wall

Most of us have slapped some white paint on a wall without really considering the ins and outs of how to paint a wall properly. As we usually discover later on, the walls are rarely if ever perfectly white. Because like many things, there is an actual skill involved in painting a wall equally white.

Tradespeople are paid to do a perfect job, so they have considered all the tiny details that make the job that much easier. And no, it's not just about choosing the whitest white you can find and killing yourself by painting layer after layer.

So today on homify we will explore the simplest and most fundamental chore facing many a home renovator. We will cover the best tips to help you create the perfectly painted white room. As usual we will take the opportunity to present a few beautiful interiors. All white of course!