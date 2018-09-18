​The fresh and clean design of Quercus Alba

With a commitment to high-end designs, Sensearchitects Limited from Hong Kong take great pride in their day-to-day work. Their aim is to envision and discover architecture and design, whether interior, furniture or product-related, that initiates conversations, creativity that triggers moments of touch, cultural examination and historical reflection.

One look at their bustling portfolio will reveal designs that range all the way from residential structures to a company’s letterpress. No project is considered too small or subtle by their standards, and Sensearchitects is proud of the fact that they always take clients’ needs and wants into consideration.

Today’s piece by them, entitled ‘Quercus Alba’, is a humble and contemporary residence crafted with American oak and minimalist lighting design, which allows one’s senses to revel in the warmth of an everyday home.

Let’s get inspired!