​The fresh and clean design of Quercus Alba

With a commitment to high-end designs, Sensearchitects Limited from Hong Kong take great pride in their day-to-day work. Their aim is to envision and discover architecture and design, whether interior, furniture or product-related, that initiates conversations, creativity that triggers moments of touch, cultural examination and historical reflection.
One look at their bustling portfolio will reveal designs that range all the way from residential structures to a company’s letterpress. No project is considered too small or subtle by their standards, and Sensearchitects is proud of the fact that they always take clients’ needs and wants into consideration.
Today’s piece by them, entitled ‘Quercus Alba’, is a humble and contemporary residence crafted with American oak and minimalist lighting design, which allows one’s senses to revel in the warmth of an everyday home.
Let’s get inspired!
Soft, delicate light washes into one of the bedrooms, thanks to a generous floor-to-ceiling window opening. Even though a queen-sized bed and reading corner take up legroom, there’s still adequate space to ensure an open and welcoming bedroom that’s light years away from being deemed ‘cramped’ or ‘cluttered’.
A quick look is all it takes to enjoy a sense of cleanliness, thanks to this bathroom’s less-is-more design. Similar to the bedroom, this room’s design makes expert use of space, as both a shower and bath tub have been combined without resorting to clutter.
Notice how a simple focal wall (in a bold charcoal grey) immediately catches attention on the left side of the room without the need for any additional furnishings or décor.
As far as first impressions go, this spacious reception immediately ensures a feeling of welcoming tranquillity. In addition to a bench (perfect for sitting down to put on or take off shoes), a few coat hangers have also been inserted —perfect for anything from winter coats to beach hats.
Let’s enjoy a few more images that speak of these clean and delightful interiors.
