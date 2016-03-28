Effect of Colors in your Room

Colour psychology is a fascinating topic. It is a well-known fact that colours have the ability to impact our emotions, may be even alter our moods. Colours can even have an effect on our creativity and intuition. When faced with multiple choices of the same product in different colours, how does your brain work to pick one? Does you favourite colour have an influence in your choice or do you go for a colour that best fits in terms of functionality? The answer lies in a simple fact that colour accounts for 60% of our response to an object! That’s huge!

Home colours are of paramount importance. Seeing them everyday and living around them can subtly influence your life. Before we go on to describe these, let’s get some quick basics.

Hue is the colour – the basic colour like red or blue. The value of the hue describes how dark or light the colour is. Saturation is how prominent the hue is in the shade you choose (for example, it decreases as you go from a darker to lighter shade). Intensity describes how brilliant the colour is.

Strong, intense colours like red depict active and vibrant spots. As a contrast, pastels depict a calm and cool atmosphere. A light colour on all walls in a room can increase its brightness. Similarly, using two light hues of the same colour in a room can create a dark and light effect. So the colour you choose for your walls cannot be done in isolation – you’ll have to see what effect the mix of hues in different saturation and intensity can do for you and how they flow with your room colours. Of course, don’t forget the objects in the room and how the colours connect the dots in various rooms as will need to join the flow to create your story. Here is a list of best colours for homes