The ancient art of yoga is an extremely popular discipline followed by countless individuals who cherish the multi-dimensional aspects of its practice. So what exactly is yoga? A Hindu spiritual exercise derived from the Vedic tradition of India and the Himalayas, yoga brings together the union of breath and mind, enhancing ones self-discipline and is widely undertaken for health and relaxation. Individuals practice different body movements, techniques and postures, as well as breathing exercises, relaxation and concentration. Meditation is also an important part of yoga, and helps with self-inquiry, balance and harmony within one's life.

If you have embarked on a regular yoga routine of stretching the body, soul and mind, the next thing you are going to want to do is ensure your home is comfortable, inviting, and a suitable place to practice. Today on homify we are taking a look at 6 essentials to creating the ultimate yoga space at home. Read on to learn more, and ensure you dwelling is tranquil, serene, and designed for true meditation and relaxation.