Picture Perfect: An Ideal Japanese Family Home

Possibly the prettiest house in the street, this picture perfect home is today's gorgeous feature dwelling that we are lucky enough to be touring. Throughout Japan, space is extremely limited and often comes at a premium. Although this might be seen as a disadvantage to families and architects alike, it often encourages creative thinking, and a desire to maximise the efficiency and enjoyment of one's very own patch of earth.

However, designing and constructing a compact home can often present a host of challenges. Thankfully the owners of this adorable abode employed the help of talented firm Ai and Yuki Architectural design. Affectionately referred to as the Skew Hut, this lopsided, timber-clad dwelling is an exemplar of all that can be achieved through thoughtfulness and persistence.

The family residence boasts a rich variety of plant life within the garden, as well as an extensive entertaining space should they wish to host a stylish event or shindig. Replete with timber interior spaces, surprisingly spacious rooms, and many other gorgeous architectural accents this is one home you aren't likely to forget!