​Sensearchitects Limited: Luxurious interiors in Hong Kong

Our latest homify 360° discovery turns the tables a bit. Where our previous articles highlight a particular project, this one focuses on a specific professional by providing various images that detail a variety of their designs.

The professionals in charge today? Hong Kong-based Sensearchitects Limited, a seasoned interior design company.

With an all-inclusive portfolio that speaks of numerous clients and projects, not to mention different spaces and structures in various countries, Sensearchitects Limited believes that experimental work is the core function of its daily practice. Only through experimenting with different styles, materials, and concepts can one discover another direction and challenge one’s limits, something which this design company does day to day. After all, architecture and design are boundless, limited only by our imaginations.

In addition, Sensearchitects Limited is also fully committed to research – not only to better understand the core values of design or to assist with clients’ wants and desires, but also to help the firm define and challenge what architecture means to all of us. And that is exactly why this company’s vision stretches far beyond residential interior design and, instead, includes a myriad of services such as construction, home decorating, furniture design, brand concepts, events design, wedding and invitations, and even company letterpresses.

However, for the sake of inspiration, today we’ll be viewing some imagery that detail the interior-design side of Sensearchitects Limited’s services.

Which one will inspire you more? Let’s find out…