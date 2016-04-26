7 Simple Steps to an Ecological Garden

These days we have an increasing awareness of our environment and the areas in which we spend our time. With this heightened sense of mindfulness comes a desire to protect the natural landscape in which we live, thus ensuring it is around for further generations to enjoy and appreciate. In a frantic and bustling city such as Hong Kong, it can often feel like a struggle to remain ecologically friendly, but the reality is that small changes can have a huge impact.

Today on homify we are looking at how to create an ecological garden that contributes to the environment, and helps provide a comfortable outdoor space that minimises its damaging or detrimental footprint. When it comes to garden design, having an eco-garden doesn’t mean you have to forego style or sophistication. Quite contrarily, an environmentally friendly garden can look superb, and far superior to a poorly designed ecologically unfriendly space. If you are considering a new outdoor space, a terrace, or even a balcony upgrade, take a look at the gorgeous gardens below, and start planning your exterior refresh and renovation today!