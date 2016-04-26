7 Simple Steps to an Ecological Garden

These days we have an increasing awareness of our environment and the areas in which we spend our time. With this heightened sense of mindfulness comes a desire to protect the natural landscape in which we live, thus ensuring it is around for further generations to enjoy and appreciate. In a frantic and bustling city such as Hong Kong, it can often feel like a struggle to remain ecologically friendly, but the reality is that small changes can have a huge impact.
Today on homify we are looking at how to create an ecological garden that contributes to the environment, and helps provide a comfortable outdoor space that minimises its damaging or detrimental footprint. When it comes to garden design, having an eco-garden doesn’t mean you have to forego style or sophistication. Quite contrarily, an environmentally friendly garden can look superb, and far superior to a poorly designed ecologically unfriendly space. If you are considering a new outdoor space, a terrace, or even a balcony upgrade, take a look at the gorgeous gardens below, and start planning your exterior refresh and renovation today!
Living in a big city or a built-up urbanised area can often result in neighbours feeling a little too close for comfort. So how does one obtain some privacy while also maintaining an eco-friendly garden and outdoor space? The solution lies in choosing plants that can be utilised and employed for screening purposes.
Hedges can be planted directly into the soil if you have a garden, or into planters if you have a balcony or terrace. Over time, these plants eventually join to each other forming dense shrubbery that blocks any view beyond. Hedges are wonderful for many different purposes, but contribute well to the overall eco-friendliness of a garden, especially when compared to other methods such as metal fences and more solid structures.
One of the simplest ways to ensure your home possesses a good ecological rating is to stop using chemicals to treat common issues, and look for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. You will find there is almost always a quality chemical-free option that can be employed instead of using harsh pesticides and toxins.
Chemicals used for simple tasks such as weeding may appear to get the job done quickly and easily, but will infiltrate your soil and earth, potentially staying there for many decades. If you need some advice head down to your local nursery and chat to a professional who can advise you on popular and handy alternatives.
Ponds are wonderful areas within a garden that promote flora and fauna to grow and flourish. Employing a small area of water in your outdoor space is a great way to encourage different species of bird into your garden, and can even improve air quality.
When considering a pond or water feature for your garden choose an ecologically friendly option that avoids chemicals and instead filters water using plants. Adding snails and fish can also work wonderfully in keeping the water quality high, as well as providing a neat attraction for your garden.
There are countless reasons why native plants are a better option for your garden over non-natives. By employing only native or local plants in your garden will help limit invasive, exotic plant species that can threaten the ecological status of your outdoor space. Ecological gardens benefit from native species as they are naturally able to adapt and live in certain weather and soil conditions. By incorporating natives you will ensure your garden is long-lasting, strong, and good for the surrounding flora and fauna.
If you don't like the idea of a solely native garden, consider a mix of introduced greenery as well as local plants. By mixing the two together your will help your garden thrive, become more ecologically friendly, while looking fabulous and unique.
Composting is by far one of the most beneficial and sustainable ways to make use of your food waste and rubbish in your home. With so much of our household garbage being sent to landfill it just makes sense to look for ways to recycle it. Composting is smart, it is a way to turn organic and natural 'rubbish' into mineral and nutrient rich fertiliser that can then be reused in the garden. Composting creates a thriving eco-system for micro-organisms, in turn improving the overall symbiosis between your garden and its plants.
So how does one start a compost area in their garden? Luckily composting can be undertaken in almost any sized garden, and even in apartment living. There are plenty of different mechanisms and containers that you can purchase to start your compost patch; chat to a professional to ensure you get the correct size, and right tips before you begin.
If you would like a quick run-down of the benefits of composting and its associated elements, check out: A simple guide to composting at home
If you don't fancy yourself as much of a green thumb, but would still like to give gardening a go and create an ecological space, try beginning with some herbs. Herbs are more than simply plants; they are deliciously edible and fabulously practical greenery that add life and verve to your outdoor space. Often fragrant and in a range of different hues, a herb garden will provide your outdoor area with an edible plant that is chemical-free and truly striking.
Very much like growing your own herbs in an outdoor space, growing vegetables in your garden is strikingly practical and ecologically beneficial. These days store-bought veggies and fruits are often covered with different chemicals. From waxed apples to pesticides used to grow all manner of vegetable, it is difficult to obtain pure and healthy produce.
By starting your very own vegetable garden you will contribute to the overall healthiness of your outdoor space, while providing food for your family and friends that are guaranteed to be safe and chemical-free. Choose an area with good sunlight, and take some cues from this gorgeously designed example above.
Did this Ideabook inspire you to update your garden in an eco-friendly fashion? If you need a little more inspiration, check out: Create your own holistic garden