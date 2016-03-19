Modern by design – The K House

The backyard will leave you truly spellbound. The play of geometrical shapes stacked neatly one of the top of the other has a breath taking effect on the senses. The subtle jutting out of the top floor as it sits above the ground also lays an emphasis on high design values. Stone, white walls and a play of wood with the vast expanse of glass makes for a designer statement like none other! A well-manicured lawn completes the look.

In Conclusion

This home is a play of various design elements laid down in a classic set up with a modern linear twist. Yet, it also brings in warmth and a welcoming vibe even as it stays committed to its modernist roots!

