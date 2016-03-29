Before and after: an old fashioned home transformed

The transformation of older homes invariably involves ripping down walls, removing pokey old dark rooms and replacing them with an open plan layout. Villa A Guarene, an Italian villa in Girona, was subject to this typical procedure.

This approach has become so incredibly popular that some have started to question the validity of the process. Are open plan layouts a fad or do they add real value to our interior lives? But one only has to look at the new Villa A Guarene to see how powerful an open plan layout can really be. The transformation here is so dramatic and appealing that we wonder if the original inhabitants might have even preferred open plan living when it was uncool!

The separated living style has been around for aeons and in this home, it feels like the decor was insufferably old too! The interior had a decidedly 80s flavour, together with all the associated lighting choices and cabinetry. Interior architect Roberta Castelli got to work and completely transformed the home. Come with us to explore her journey.