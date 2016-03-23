Before and after: a grand Swiss makeover

Today on homify we will explore the refurbishment of a charming old art nouveau home in Geneva, Switzerland. Both the owner and the architect were keen to treat the original features with building with the care it deserved, but there was a lot of work to be done.

The original configuration and required changes were unique so the challenges were immense. The ground floor of the building is used for business purposes as a photo studio and the upper residential levels desperately needed their own private access. At the same time, the 7-storey wooden building was noisy and needed additional sound-proofing. In addition to all this, the owners wanted under-floor heating as well.

The planning team at Fastarch came up with a solution to gut the interior, install a central concrete elevator shaft—all while preserving the original charm. Come with us to see how things panned out.