Essential Appliances for your Kitchen

Gone are the days when all a kitchen needed was a stove top and a sink. Of all the rooms in a house, the kitchen has probably seen the most technological evolution in terms of kitchen appliances. Even the humble stove top has gone from featuring a single burner to featuring multiple burners, induction bases and grillers on the same platform. Some stovetops can even be integrated onto the kitchen countertop with touch controls for a seamless look. Along with a stove top, today it is almost impossible to imagine a kitchen without a refrigerator, oven. All of this has made cooking no longer as a mere necessity but an art form that encourages experimentation. The many cooking shows on television are proof of this change.

There is no argument that technology has made operating a kitchen much easier and less manually intensive than before. Spices that once upon a time had to be manually ground with a mortar and pestle can today be powdered in a matter of minutes. Along with cooking, food preservation has also become easier. For this the credit goes not only to the refrigerator and deep freeze but also to more humble inventions like cling film. Here’s a look at a few elements and appliances that complete a kitchen.