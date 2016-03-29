Ideas to Separate the Kitchen from the Living Room

Some studio apartments and small homes offer a unique opportunity to homeowners to carve out their own space distinguishers. The type of separator can entirely be based on your needs and partially on aesthetics with the aim to find a solution that is flexible and doesn’t take up a lot of room.
The transition between a kitchen and living room has to be one where flow meets function. It needs to aid the visual transition from one functional space to another without creating rigid barriers.
You’ll find an array of choices available in the market for room dividers that not only allow the flow of light but also keep the rooms airy without losing their cozy feel. But it is best to get started with a dose of inspiration. Check out what others have done in a similar space and see if you can mix and match to create your own style. Some inspiration and ideas right below here:
An interior design hack that dates back to the 50s era, glass doors were used to primarily separate the living room from the balcony. Its modernized version comes as a glass sliding door which can be a great way to separate your living and dining space.
Floor to ceiling sliding with a colourful rail fitting matching your room colours can be a great way to separate the rooms without a real visual barrier. A sliding glass door allows the free flow of light. When choosing a sliding glass, you need to check if you can create slots on one side wall with an aluminum panel where the entire door can do a disappearing trick leaving the whole space open. Wood panels give sliding doors a classic finish and goes well if you have a natural look accented in your living room. Because this door is likely to be protected from the elements, you can even try a sliding door without frames that can be truly stylish.
Aquariums are absolute stylish room dividers. A contemporary way to create a private space while enhancing its beauty, a tropical aquarium with good lighting can be a great way to separate your living room and kitchen.
There is an ethereal quality about an aquarium, the objects placed in it, the fish continuously swimming that seems to directly connect us to the vastness of the ocean. Its transparent glass walls don’t interrupt the transmission of light and the special lighting at night can add a great drama effect.
You can decorate your aquarium with unique rocks and corals that can instantly draw attention. Not to mention the star attraction – the fishes. A stunning 360 degree view of colourful fishes can be one from which you simply can’t take your eyes off. Choose to divide rooms with an aquarium if you can find the time to maintain it.
This beautiful piece of creativity is done by London, United Kingdom-based Aquarium Architecture.
In small places, most people try tooptimize an object so that it can be repurposed for multiple uses. Same goes when we fit a separator in our living room. The living room side of the separator can be double fitted to hold a book shelf or other decorative items. Such walls are generally made with light but sturdy material that is also porous enough to let light pass through.
Depending on your privacy requirements, you can fill each shelf completely or leave a little breathing space for a visual connection with the other side. You can also completely lose the wall and only have a box design bookshelf as your separator.
A great option is to have a double face fitted wall that can hold a bookshelf on one side and kitchen crockery on the other.
A smart way to keep multiple rooms warm, you can choose to build a small fireplace room separator by carving out a square or rectangle space in the wall. The built in space can be given a stone, concrete or brick finish depending on the rest of your décor.
Instead of a regular wood fireplace, you can go for a gas fireplace that burns clean and is more convenient to handle with a remote control since the fire is open to two rooms.
Gas fireplaces do require an annual maintenance and cleaning to remove the residue. If you have faux logs, do inspect them for damage. In most cases, you local dealer will offer an annual cleaning and maintenance service. Safety is of paramount importance in an open fireplace wall so do place your kitchen items and living room objects with caution around it.
These are classic room separators and an all time favourite to make your house feel like home with free flow of laughter from the kitchen to the living room. This kitchen separator works well for a house with children where morning hours are rushed and time is of essence when running between the kitchen and the dining table to put breakfast together.
A peninsula works well for busy professionals too who simply want to have a quick meal while sitting out in the kitchen but watching the TV in the living room. A peninsula, covered or open, is a great storage area for your everyday plates and bowls for quick meal servings.
This is one kitchen separator that can be done up creatively in so many ways. You can have the peninsula in just half the vertical length creating an open seating and multiple dome lights hanging over it. Or you can build it with an overhead cabinet to showcase your glassware. You can add interesting stools or high chairs on the kitchen side to increase the appeal and functionality.
A plasterboard wall or drywall is made of gypsum plaster. The panel is pressed between two thick sheets of paper to makes walls and even ceilings. Because this is bespoke, you can order it in the size you want and then add on things that can make it interesting.
You can fit it with independent box shelves to showcase knickknack collections. You can build a cascading glass waterfall in front and add lighting effects from the wall to it. You can even add a wall sticker or wall paper to give your home interior a makeover without going overboard on the budget!
Room separators are essentially room connectors – you just need to change your vantage point to see!
