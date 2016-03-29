Ideas to Separate the Kitchen from the Living Room

Some studio apartments and small homes offer a unique opportunity to homeowners to carve out their own space distinguishers. The type of separator can entirely be based on your needs and partially on aesthetics with the aim to find a solution that is flexible and doesn’t take up a lot of room.

The transition between a kitchen and living room has to be one where flow meets function. It needs to aid the visual transition from one functional space to another without creating rigid barriers.

You’ll find an array of choices available in the market for room dividers that not only allow the flow of light but also keep the rooms airy without losing their cozy feel. But it is best to get started with a dose of inspiration. Check out what others have done in a similar space and see if you can mix and match to create your own style. Some inspiration and ideas right below here: