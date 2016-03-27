Where to Store Pots and Pans in the Kitchen?

Designing a kitchen can be overwhelming. It has to be planned correctly as to how the cabinets should look, where the pots can be placed and if the pans can be hung. So many small details have to be taken care of. Pots and pans are really hard to place due to their different sizes and bulk. These vessels should be stored in such a way that they are easy to take and can be put away easily.

The first thing to decide is whether they should be on view or be hidden. Many people like a clean and uncluttered look, so may not prefer a display of these pans. Also, when kept in view, the pans may also attract dust and grease. However, if some of the pots and pans need be hung, there are several options. The pots can be suspended over islands. The pot rack should be mounted high enough that it will be of easy reach.

Pot racks can be made of metal or wood. It should be ensured that either metal or the wood is of good quality. If the quality is not good, the metal may rust or the wood may warp quickly. Pots can be hung from wooden or metal frames fixed on a wall for easy access. For a more streamlined look pots and pans can be arranged in a straight line on a wall on a linear rack with hooks. Linear racks are good as the pots and pans are easily accessible and not very much in view. This works well in a small galley kitchen as it takes lesser amount of space. With linear racks a number of cookware can be stored.

If pots and pans are used on a daily basis, it can be stored on a shelf above the range. If cooking is done daily, it is also advisable to have a vent hood that serves as an exhaust so that pots and pans do not get greasy.

Another fun way to display pots and pans would be to display it on pegboards. The pegboard can be easily made according to preferred size and hook configuration.