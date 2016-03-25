The neat and smart makeover of a villa in South Korea

South Korea is well known for its highly urbanised cities like Seoul as well as hilly countryside and coastal villages. And today, we will take a look at the charming remodelling of an old villa in Seoul executed by Common Ground, interior designers and decorators in South Korea. It is magical how they have explored the possibilities of the dull, inefficient interiors and transformed into spaces which are liveable and breathable! A change in furnishing and designing has made a surprising change to this abode without costing a bomb. So let’s take a closer look at how this feat was achieved.
A look at the space above reveals that the indoors of the villa had a depressing feel before. The walls lacked freshness and space was not being efficiently utilised. The lack of bright or cheerful lighting was a negative too.
The kitchen lacked a bright appeal previously, which the purple mosaic backsplash couldn’t do much about. The space seemed a little claustrophobic and did not appear to be a place where you would “want” to cook a tasty meal!
Lack of adequate maintenance and the ravages of time had taken a toll on the bathroom noticeably. The tiles and sanitary ware didn’t look and feel clean. Overall, the washroom lacked a streamlined appearance and a rejuvenating touch.
Bright white walls and pale beige panels along with clever ceiling lighting have changed the aura of the interiors completely now. The living space looks naturally illuminated and airy owing to the large glass window at the far end. A long simple but comfy sofa has been positioned opposite the television. The television console table provides adequate storage space and a spot for displaying knickknacks too. A snug study and work station overlooks the window, complete with a couple of revolving chairs.
A smart grey and white kitchen island and countertop along with revamped white cabinets have made the kitchen a fun and cheery place to prepare delicacies. The white tiled backsplash makes the area look more open and breathable too. There is sufficient arrangement to organize everything starting from ladles, appliances, to crockery and more. A pair of revolving chairs on the right let you enjoy a quick breakfast or chat with the chef.
The use of slim white tiles on the walls and tub, and neat earthy tiles on the floor has turned the washroom into a cosy sanctuary. Brand new sanitary ware adds to the chic smartness of the space and also makes the room appear bigger than it is. A mirror cabinet is exactly what this toilet needed for creative organization. It lets you get ready and admire yourself, and at the same time offers ample space to store all essential toiletries. A window on the right lets in natural light and keeps the bathroom well-aerated.
The interior designers did a good job of utilising every part of the villa thoughtfully. A simple sturdy and classy shelf makes the most of this nook, with its floor to ceiling expanse. The union of iron and light-coloured wood lends it a grace which complements the floor nicely. The shelving unit can not only hold tons of books, but can also be used for showcasing decorative pieces, souvenirs etc. It is accompanied by a guitar for those hours spent on music by the owner.
A large window lets sunlight flood the bedroom and balance its compactness. White and light wooden hues dominate this minimalistic space. The wall closet efficiently houses all clothes, shoes and accessories while saving on precious floor space. The closet doors are massive full-length mirrors which aid wonderfully while dressing up, and also makes the bedroom appear bigger than it is.
So hopefully you enjoyed witnessing the transformation of this villa, and are all set to give your own abode a stunning makeover too! Consult an interior designer or architect if you are not confident about undertaking the project yourself. Here’s another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing: The magical before and after story of a flat.