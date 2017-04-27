Gardening DIY: A step-by-step guide to planting a lawn (and no woodworking!)

A lush green front lawn is the best way to add curb appeal to your house. Not only this, it is also a relaxing sight that takes away the worries and stresses of every homeowner. While front lawns are ideal places for children to play and coffee mornings, lawns at the back of the house are perfect alfresco dining sites. Unless privacy is an issue, a lawn is also the best place to exercise or meditate. Walking barefoot on a lawn to begin your day is said to have a positive effect on your physical and mental well being.

However, growing a lawn is not an easy task. Lawns can easily get out of hand if not regularly maintained and looked after. Watering, fertilizing, mowing and weed removal are the four most important aspects of growing a lawn. You could do this yourself or get a lawn maintenance service to do this for you. Before you reach maintenance though, you must prepare your ground to be a lawn area and plant the right type of grass. Here is an introduction to planting and growing a lawn in your compound.