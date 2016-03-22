A One Room Flat Gets New Life!

Do you believe that a one room flat cannot be turned into a modish and comfy abode? Then we beg to differ. This apartment 10 in Busan, was infused with a new breath of life by Design Mellow, interior designers and decorators in South Korea. The country is a remarkable melting pot of beautiful natural landscapes and high-tech cities at the same time. And urban living is constantly being redefined by comfy but minimalistic abodes which are functional as well as visually interesting. You will be surprised with how the inclusion of simple but trendy design and decor elements have helped change the ambiance of this flat. So let’s delve into the details.
Previously, the flat interior was dull and depressing. The walls and floor seemed uninviting and there was a stark lack of personal touch in the space. But the place promised possibilities, which the designer team at Design Mellow realised and made use of.
Take a look at this part of the flat which lets you take a peek at the open kitchen. The layout had lots of potential, but needed creativity and thoughtful planning to perk things up. The entrance demanded more pizzazz.
Clever interior decoration and imagination has now unleashed its power in full force inside the modest flat. The walls and ceiling are a snug shade of off-white and complements the warmth of the wooden flooring. The bright white and orange kitchen is equipped with sleek closed cabinets for allowing sufficient storage. A bold black fashionable couch adds visual interest along with the plush pale grey rug. A simple coffee table and a couple of soft cushions with exciting patterns enhance the beauty of the space.
A television sits on a long black console table which again provides room for organising electronics, videos, games and more. The trio of lights on the ceiling is extremely cutting edge, futuristic and douses the flat in a soft, soothing glow. The sleeping area is at the far end and enjoys the proximity of large glass doors and windows. A chic table and chair on the far left hand corner serves as a study and work station.
We all know that it is naturally hard to concoct privacy in a one room flat. But Design Mellow has been able to achieve that quite brilliantly. Take a look at this light-hued wooden structure flanking the bed, which is both a shelf and screen too. Its top flaunts the flat owner’s love for dainty indoor greens and a sleek reading lamp. And there are 6 compartments to store books, magazines, or even artefacts. The bed itself is comfy and completely fuss-free. A simple shelf and a framed picture of Iron Man overlook it. The shelf supports a table clock and playful knickknacks.
The presence of a single potted cactus stole our hearts the moment we chanced upon it. The pot smartly fits in between the television console on the left and the work table on the right. It lends a homely vibe and reminds us of the benefits of simple living and high thinking.
An otherwise stark entryway becomes a lively and welcoming spot, thanks to the long slim mirror, the funky framed art and touches of lush greens. The mirror reflects the lonely cactus and the geometrically inspired heart on the opposite wall, while a coy bunch of greenery hangs over it.
This one room flat as you must have realised by now, does not just define a way of living. It defines a progressive way of thinking too. We simply love how the furnishing, the colour palette, the storage contraptions and eco-friendly aesthetic touches have come together to produce an endearing effect.