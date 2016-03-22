A One Room Flat Gets New Life!

Clever interior decoration and imagination has now unleashed its power in full force inside the modest flat. The walls and ceiling are a snug shade of off-white and complements the warmth of the wooden flooring. The bright white and orange kitchen is equipped with sleek closed cabinets for allowing sufficient storage. A bold black fashionable couch adds visual interest along with the plush pale grey rug. A simple coffee table and a couple of soft cushions with exciting patterns enhance the beauty of the space.

A television sits on a long black console table which again provides room for organising electronics, videos, games and more. The trio of lights on the ceiling is extremely cutting edge, futuristic and douses the flat in a soft, soothing glow. The sleeping area is at the far end and enjoys the proximity of large glass doors and windows. A chic table and chair on the far left hand corner serves as a study and work station.