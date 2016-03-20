Photography tips for renting your place

If you’re not living in a house you own, it’s a better idea to put it on rent rather than simply locking the doors and letting cobwebs take over. Given the growing number of property rental websites, renting out a house is quite easy to do. Once upon a time, if a person was looking to rent a house, he or she had to personally visit each house to see what it looked like. This was painful for both the landlord and the renter. Today, that effort is halved. Online rental posts typically include photographs of the house with the list of house amenities. This means now you have to give fewer house tours to potential renters.

When you include photographs of your house with the rental advertisement, remember that these photographs are the first impression people get of your house. Out of focus pictures or photographs that show messy interiors are a serious no-no. Your photographs must look warm and inviting. The better your photographs look, the higher the rent you can demand. Taking interior photographs involves more than just standing in a corner of your room with a mobile phone to click photographs of what the room looks like from every corner. Styling the house is an important part of interior photography. Here are a few tips to get you started.