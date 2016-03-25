Six tricks to a spotless kitchen

A house full of family and friends can sometimes mean relaxation and good times—other times, like special occasions, it means wearing your best clothes, decorating the home and putting on a lavish spread for dinner. At many house parties and festivities, the kitchen can become a gathering point for guests. Something about kitchens makes people often prefer to sit there and chat, rather than on a couch in the living room. If your kitchen walls could talk, imagine what they could say! Thus having a kitchen that is worthy of being shown off becomes important when planning a get-together.
Having a clean kitchen is as essential as having a tasty dinner menu. Cleaning the kitchen, however, is only one of the many things you need to do before hosting a party and can take a lot of time and effort. You also have dust the living room, put fresh towels in the bathrooms, etc. So, to make hosting a party easier, here are six-speed cleaning tips for your kitchen.
If a kitchen is kept clean, putting a shine on it before guests appear becomes much easier. Allowing grime to set into counter tops and back splashes not only makes your kitchen look unappealing but is also not a healthy environment to cook food in. Cleaning the kitchen on a daily basis should be part of your cooking routine. Once you’re done with cooking, use a mild soap and water solution and a rag cloth to wipe or wash down your kitchen counter tops and back splashes. This will ensure grime isn’t allowed to set in. Avoid going to bed with dirty dishes in the kitchen sink or without emptying your kitchen garbage bin as these attract insects. After cleaning the kitchen make sure you clean the washcloth itself so that the next time you use it, you aren’t unconsciously dirtying your counter top instead of cleaning it.
When you’re ready to clean up your kitchen, make sure you have all your tools and supplies at hand. Keep plenty of garbage bags, kitchen wipes, paper towels, sponges, brushes and a pair of gloves with you. You will also need a glass cleaning fluid for your windows, all-purpose cleaners for the countertops etc and dish cleaning fluid. Vinegar or lime is an effective cleaning agent that can add sparkle to your kitchen faucets. Don’t forget the vacuum cleaner to clean the floor after you’re done with the rest of the kitchen. You’ll see that when you have all your supplies ready, cleaning the kitchen becomes easier and faster.
When you entertain family and friends at home for a party, you can’t put out your daily use crockery. This is the occasion you were waiting for to use your delicate china and crystal. As you ponder over your menu, take your crockery and cutlery for the evening out of storage. Pile it in the sink and let a soap and water solution soak in them. This makes removing the dust that has settled in them easier. Rinse these with soap and water and wipe with a soft cloth before leaving to dry. Clean crystal and cut glass crockery add a luxurious touch to your kitchen that regular Tupperware cannot compete with. Designate a counter to stack all your crockery and cutlery for the evening to stay organized.
Kitchens are home to a number of appliances. When cleaning the kitchen pay attention to both the insides and the outsides of these appliances. Ideally, the interiors of ovens and microwaves should be wiped down after every use. This ensures that any food splatters are immediately cleaned and not allowed to set themselves into the appliance. Refrigerators should also be regularly emptied and cleaned. Begin cleaning your appliances by switching them off and unplugging them. Warm soapy water and a soft cloth are all you need to wipe down ovens, toasters, microwaves etc. Following this by wiping down your appliances with a diluted vinegar solution will make them shine.
Even the tools you use to clean a kitchen need to be cleaned. Avoid having a sink piled with dirty dishes before the start of a party. This not only looks appealing but can take away from the aroma of freshly cooked food. Once your dishes and cutlery have been washed, it’s time to wash the sink itself. Choose a cleaning agent depending on the material used in your sink. Stubborn stains can be removed by adding baking soda to your usual kitchen detergent. Vinegar is an effective cleaning agent for stainless steel kitchen sinks. Pay attention to the corners and areas where the faucet meets the countertop. Leaving a little baking soda at the base of your kitchen sink will absorb all the odors of your kitchen and leave it smelling fresh.
Counter tops and table tops are magnets for dust in a kitchen. After your cooking is done, wipe down these surfaces with a wet cloth. Use an old toothbrush to clean grout between tiles and make your kitchen sparkle. Usually warm water is enough to clean kitchen surfaces. Avoid using chemical cleaning solutions as this can have an adverse effect on your table tops. For the same reason avoid using metal scrubbing pads on metal table tops and marble counter tops. More importantly keep all these surfaces clutter free.
While cleaning the kitchen also keep your curtains in mind. Wash and iron them a day prior to the party so that they look fresh and clean. Wipe doorknobs and switchboards with a wet cloth. Keep all your unwanted dishes and condiments out of sight. An uncluttered kitchen is often the tidiest kitchen. With a clean kitchen, you will be able to sit back and enjoy your party.
