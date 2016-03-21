Before and after: a historic Portuguese stone home transformed

There's nothing quite like a fabulous historic home transformation to get you inspired. Today on homify we will explore a very special 18th century Portuguese stone home that received a very dramatic makeover. The original structure exhibited all the loving, time-intensive qualities of older style buildings. But although the old stonework was still strong and intact, the building had received a series of poor quality additions with incompatible materials that deteriorated badly over time.

The interior structure needed to change as well. People tend to desire a closer connection with the outdoors from within their homes these days, so the home needed to have more flow and a more relationship with its natural surroundings. In response, the architects ADVD approached the project with a dual purpose in mind. They aimed to both restore the original building with a painstaking thoroughness and work to make it compatible with contemporary life. Come with us to explore the changes through a series of before and after photos. Enjoy!