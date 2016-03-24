No matter what size your living room, it's usually one of the most heavily used areas of the home. The living room is usually used to relax, study, entertain visitors and even eat a casual meal. The best living rooms are cosy, comfortable and relaxing. But what happens when your living room is small, practically non-existent or even adjacent to your sleeping area?
Well, believe it or not but there are lots of advantages to having a small living room. A tiny living room is easy to maintain, can easily be made perfectly cosy and of course it's simple and cheap to furnish. But it can also be just as beautiful as a larger space. So how can you make all this happen?
Well, here at homify we intend to help. Come with us to explore seven tips on how to make the most of your small living room. Enjoy!
White walls are almost universally recommended for small living rooms. But this doesn't mean your living room should be bereft of colour. Bold colours and patterns will have a huge impact on a small living room and add some much needed contrast. Look at adding colour through wall art, pillows and decorative items.
Now we know a hammock may seem a little excessive when you're struggling for space, but the reality is that a hammock will take up very little floor space. Heavy duty hooks on the ceiling or walls can be used to suspend it above other items of furniture. Simply hook up both ends when it's time for a cruisey afternoon reading books!
Interior designers have been telling people for years that mirrors are great for opening up small spaces. But there's no reason to think small when it comes to mirrors. Just look at how powerfully this mirrored wall opens up this little living room. The effect is seamless and beautiful. Just make sure there isn't a whole lot of clutter in your reflection because that means double the mess!
The walls of our homes are generally one of the most underutilised spaces. Lifting clutter and storage off the ground will make your home feel lighter and more organised. But it will also help you start looking at the decorative potential of your things. Perhaps it will even lead to a massive declutter!
Following on from the last tip, a little display shelf inspiration is in order. Cool and quirky ceramics, artworks and candle features can really add that special homeliness to a little living room. Consider bright colours for maximum impact.
When we mentioned that walls were the one of the most under-utilised spaces in the home, we were thinking about corner walls in particular! A few floating shelves, a little display or just a standing corner shelf will help make the most of this space. To really make your living room shine, light up the shelves with a few cheap portable strip lights or a little lamp.
The standard advice is to make your furniture small to fit your living room. While we would definitely not recommend high-backed or cumbersome furniture, there's something to be said for this set-up. Almost every square inch is taken up with plush cushioning. It helps of course that the living room is arranged so there are no traffic zones within it, and there's easy access to the seating areas. To really do this well, think of minimalist style corner sofas that add little to the visual weight of the room.
