No matter what size your living room, it's usually one of the most heavily used areas of the home. The living room is usually used to relax, study, entertain visitors and even eat a casual meal. The best living rooms are cosy, comfortable and relaxing. But what happens when your living room is small, practically non-existent or even adjacent to your sleeping area?

Well, believe it or not but there are lots of advantages to having a small living room. A tiny living room is easy to maintain, can easily be made perfectly cosy and of course it's simple and cheap to furnish. But it can also be just as beautiful as a larger space. So how can you make all this happen?

Well, here at homify we intend to help. Come with us to explore seven tips on how to make the most of your small living room. Enjoy!