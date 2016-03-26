The perfect little girl's bedroom

It can be tricky to decorate a little girl's bedroom. Headstrong little girls often have their own minds, their own developing preferences and very often, their own very unique ideas on how to dress. This can be a nightmare if you have a problem letting them go to kindergarten wearing their favourite party dress. But at the same time, most parents are conscious of giving their daughters the freedom to develop a picture of their role in the world that doesn't necessarily include being a little princess.

The truth is that even if your little girl is a girly princess, a bookworm or a little tomboy in the making, there are a few general things most children love. We all know how much they love colour, making artwork and getting lost in their favourite stories. And we all know how important it is for parents to have a child's bedroom that's easy to clean and helps your child calm down so they can focus on getting a good night's sleep. Your child's bedroom is a place to help centre your child, give them a little alone time to burn off some excess energy and encourage them to explore reading, being self-sufficient, safe and learning about the world.

So let's get on with explore a few ideas on how to decorate a little girl's bedroom. Let's go!